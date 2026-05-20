Boris Johnson Slams Labour Over Russian Oil Sanctions Decision

Boris Johnson criticizes Keir Starmer's decision to water down sanctions on Russian oil, calling it a betrayal of Ukraine and a sign of weakness against Putin. The move has sparked backlash from Ukrainian officials and politicians.

Boris Johnson has criticized Keir Starmer 's decision to water down sanctions on Russian oil, calling it 'pathetic and tragic'. Johnson argues that the Labour Party's decision to shelve plans to close a loophole in global trade rules that allows diesel and jet fuel produced from Russian oil to be imported betrays Ukraine and undermines the UK's support for the country.

He accuses Starmer of 'sacking Ed Miliband' and of 'betraying the Ukrainians'. Johnson also claims the decision will not make a difference to consumers in the UK.

Meanwhile, Kemi Badenoch, a Tory MP, accused the Prime Minister of 'choosing to buy dirty Russian oil' and of 'importing sanctioned Russian oil'. She also criticized the government for nationalizing steel and imposing price controls in supermarkets. The move has sparked backlash from Ukrainian officials and politicians, who claim it will damage the UK's standing with Ukraine and undermine its support for the country. Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko called the decision a 'big mistake' and urged Starmer to reconsider.

Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Monchak urged Starmer to visit Ukraine and see the impact of the war firsthand. Shadow energy secretary Claire Coutinho accused Labour of 'funding Putin's war machine' by lifting sanctions on Russian oil while blocking North Sea drilling. The decision has also drawn criticism from Emily Thornberry, chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee, who expressed disappointment that the UK has not fulfilled its promise to close the loophole in October.





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Boris Johnson Keir Starmer Russian Oil Sanctions Ukraine Labour Putin Energy North Sea Oil Imports Trade Rules

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