Boris Johnson warns Andy Burnham against prioritizing EU re-entry as Reform Party factions splinter, creating political opportunities and risks for the Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson has entered the political arena once again with a stern warning directed at Prime Minister Andy Burnham, advising him to shelve any ambitions to reverse Britain's withdrawal from the European Union. The former Prime Minister timed his intervention to coincide with Burnham's anticipated address at the Lord Mayor's banquet, where he expected the current head of government to outline a bold new strategy for reintegration. Johnson explicitly stated that escalating the Brexit issue as a primary political goal would be madness, arguing that such a move would only serve to isolate Burnham and his party from the broader electorate.

Johnson argued that the British public is not foolish and would not support a rekindled debate over EU membership at this stage. He suggested that Burnham would effectively impale himself and his entire administration on this contentious point if he proceeded with such a strategy. The former leader emphasized that the political reality on the ground makes winning such a campaign nearly impossible, urging Burnham to move away from the issue before it becomes a self-inflicted wound for his administration.

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The intervention provoked an immediate and fierce backlash, extending beyond the Labour Party to include high-ranking figures within the Reform UK party. Zia Yusuf, the home affairs spokesman for Reform UK, delivered a scathing assessment of Johnson's legacy, describing him as the most damaging Prime Minister in recent history. Yusuf compared the impact of Johnson's tenure to that of Tony Blair, highlighting the significant negative consequences of the three and a half million migrants who arrived during his time in office.

The political hurdles facing Andy Burnham if he attempts to challenge the status quo are immense and multifaceted. Significant numbers of his own Members of Parliament and senior Ministers openly oppose the idea of rejoining the European Union. Furthermore, pursuing this path would enrage large swathes of the Red Wall constituency, which Burnham desperately hopes to win back to secure his full five-year term in office. The potential chaos such a move would create inside an administration already struggling to define a clear strategy would be seismic.

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Despite these risks, Burnham is sensing a clear strategic opportunity due to the deep splits on the political right. A Minister within the administration revealed that while Brexit was not a priority when Burnham took office, the current infighting among pro-Brexit groups presents a rare window for closer integration with Europe. The lack of a cohesive and unified campaign from the Brexit camp means Burnham could potentially push for deeper ties without facing a solidified opposition.

The extent of this division on the right was underscored by two separate and conflicting announcements made within the past week. Oliver Lewis, the former head of research for Vote Leave, relaunched a campaign under the banner Stay Out with the blessing of Dominic Cummings. Simultaneously, Arron Banks, a close ally of Nigel Farage, prepared to launch a second organization called Enough Official, claiming a mission to work with anyone allied to the Brexit cause.

These competing campaigns highlight the difficulties any single figure faces in leading a unified pro-Brexit effort. Boris Johnson, once a formidable political operator, has seen his capital eroded by the Covid pandemic, Partygate, and the manner of his departure from office. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage, once a polarizing but effective figure, is now widely unpopular, with public disapproval ratings rivaling those of Green leader Zack Polanski.

The internal conflict among Brexiteers has also led to increasingly hysterical attacks on Conservative figures like Kemi Badenoch, who is viewed as a key asset for any future campaign. Badenoch has largely kept her head down on the issue of Europe, focusing instead on the economy and cost of living. Her allies suggest she believes Burnham is bluffing, a circumspection that masks the deeper truth that any campaign would be undermined by infighting.

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The reality is that Britain is weary of the issue, and there is no national appetite for reopening the scars of a decade ago. Any attempt by Burnham to force a new referendum would almost certainly be rebuffed, save for one scenario. If the supporters of Brexit lose sight of their common cause and spend their resources waging a civil war among themselves, they could inadvertently hand victory to those seeking closer integration.

Zia Yusuf recently reiterated that former Tories who have joined Reform UK will not be involved in immigration or border policy, signaling that the right-wing is unlikely to unite for the next election. This lack of common ground on critical issues suggests that Britain could sleepwalk back into the EU not through a deliberate political victory, but through the accidental failure of the pro-Brexit movement to maintain cohesion.