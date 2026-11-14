Boris Johnson condemns Andy Burnham's proposed EU reset as a betrayal of democratic mandates, citing new regulatory burdens and loss of fiscal control for UK voters.

Columnist Boris Johnson has issued a scathing indictment of the new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, accusing him of breaching a fundamental democratic pledge to the constituents of Makerfield regarding the United Kingdom's relationship with the European Union. Johnson argues that Burnham is systematically undoing the results of the referendum held ten years ago, a process that the columnist describes as a fraudulent manipulation of the electorate's will.

Burnham Breaks Makerfield Pledge on EU

The core of Johnson's accusation centers on explicit statements made by Andy Burnham during his campaign to represent Makerfield. On May 18, while addressing an investment conference in Leeds, Burnham clearly stated that he was not proposing the UK consider rejoining the EU and that respecting the referendum decision was essential for maintaining democratic integrity. He further emphasized that reopening the debate would undermine the principle of democracy and suggested the government should instead focus on economic growth.

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However, the political landscape shifted dramatically by September when Andy Burnham, now serving as the new Prime Minister, told a cheering Labour conference that he was willing to go all the way back into the EU. Johnson characterizes this reversal as an appalling sell-out, asserting that the current negotiations are completely contrary to the expressed wishes of the people who voted to leave the European Union a decade ago.

Draft Summit Conclusions Reveal Costs

According to the draft conclusions of the upcoming UK-EU reset summit, the proposed deal poses significant financial risks for British taxpayers. Johnson warns that Andy Burnham is likely to accept terms requiring the UK to contribute huge sums into EU budgets, with no mechanism for British politicians to control how those funds are spent. The columnist suggests these funds might be allocated to opaque projects, ranging from Greek olive groves to Spanish airports, without oversight from the Makerfield constituency.

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The draft text also outlines new restrictions on the UK energy market that are expected to drive electricity prices higher for both consumers and industry. Johnson critiques this move by contrasting it with the current political climate, noting that UK industry is already struggling under what he terms merciless policies attributed to his former colleague, Miliband. The rules governing these energy restrictions will be determined in Brussels and approved by EU countries, leaving British voters with no agency over their energy costs.

Regulatory Overhaul Impacts Food Standards

A particularly damaging aspect of the proposed reintegration is the requirement for the UK to adhere to EU rules on food and other standards, which would render several traditional British products illegal. Johnson lists specific items such as British smoky bacon crisps, jam, smoked salmon, and frosted pastries as products that would fall foul of tens of thousands of new EU laws passed since the initial departure. These bans would occur despite the products being perfectly healthy and developed using post-Brexit freedoms by British farmers and bio-scientists.

The columnist emphasizes that British agriculture has utilized new regulatory powers to protect crops from disease and to develop superior gene-edited produce. Under the new deal proposed by Andy Burnham, these advancements would be abandoned. Johnson describes this surrender to EU rules as shameful, noting that some regulations are specifically designed to disadvantage the UK, yet the MP for Makerfield or any other British representative would have absolutely no power to change them.

Immigration and Student Funding Terms

The draft conclusions also include provisions for freedom of movement, allowing large numbers of young Europeans to study and work in the UK as a matter of right rather than economic need. Johnson highlights the disparity in funding models, pointing out that UK taxpayers would be required to cover at least some of the university fees for EU students, such as those from Austria, while Australian students pay full overseas rates. He argues this is outrageous, especially given rising youth unemployment under the current Labour administration.

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Ultimately, Johnson frames the entire negotiation as a cession of democratic control over immigration and economic policy. He urges the voters of Makerfield to recognize the severity of the situation, arguing that Andy Burnham is effectively turning Britain into a slave state regarding regulatory and fiscal autonomy. The columnist concludes that there is nothing the MP for Makerfield can do to prevent these outcomes, leaving the electorate to bear the consequences of a broken democratic promise.