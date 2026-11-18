On a Solana Breakpoint panel, the former UK prime minister said London should lead on blockchain and tokenization but questioned how investors could recover stolen crypto.

Bitwise CIO says bitcoin may fall further in the near term but still calls it the best risk-adjusted trade of the next decadeOn a Solana Breakpoint panel, the former UK prime minister said London should lead on blockchain and tokenization but questioned how investors could recover stolen crypto.

Lord Ross Kempsell said blockchains like Solana are gaining traction with traditional financial firms in the City of London. Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that London should lead on blockchain development and asset tokenization, eight months after he likenedpanel titled"Crypto Is Key to the UK's Economic Future," moderated by The Block's Gareth Jenkinson, Johnson was asked why he had called bitcoin a Ponzi scheme.

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He acknowledged he was"not a great crypto buff," but recalled trying to help a man he met at church in Oxfordshire who had been"absolutely ripped off.

", Johnson wrote that the man initially handed over £500 to someone who promised to double his money by investing it in bitcoin. The man kept paying fees in the hope of getting his money back and ended up paying about £20,000 , Johnson wrote.

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"I want to know who's in charge," Johnson said of buying crypto, adding that he wouldn't know where to turn if his money was stolen. "Nobody knows who's in charge, apart from ," Johnson said. "And I don't know where to find him.

""Please don't think that my Luddite anxiety about crypto in any way means that I wish to slow down the development of blockchain or the lead that London should rightly have in that sort of technology," he said. Fellow panelist Lord Ross Kempsell said he shared Johnson's concerns about the risks, but saw room for the UK crypto industry to grow under regulation.

Kempsell said he was primarily interested in institutional adoption of blockchain and that traditional financial firms in the City of London were increasingly using networks such asin September, and its initial application window closes Feb. 28, 2027. The regime starts Oct. 25, 2027, bringing activities such as operating crypto exchanges, holding crypto for customers, arranging staking, and issuing qualifying stablecoins under FCA oversight.in June, dropping the caps it had proposed on customer holdings and setting out a temporary £40 billion issuance cap for each systemic sterling stablecoin.