Boris Becker analyzes the shocking French Open collapse of Jannik Sinner

Former champion Boris Becker suggests that World No. 1 Jannik Sinner's second-round exit at Roland Garros was driven by mental fatigue and pressure rather than illness.

The tennis world was left in a state of absolute disbelief following the stunning exit of World Number One Jannik Sinner from the French Open .

In a match that will likely be remembered as one of the biggest upsets in recent Grand Slam history, the Italian star was eliminated in the second round by Juan Manuel Cerundolo. The trajectory of the match was bizarre, as Sinner appeared to be cruising toward a straightforward victory. He dominated the early stages, racing into a commanding two-set lead and establishing a 5-1 lead in the third set.

However, just as he stood on the precipice of victory, serving for the match, the young star suffered a catastrophic collapse. In a sudden turn of events, Sinner lost 18 of the next 20 games, allowing Cerundolo to claw back into the match and eventually secure a five-set victory. Tennis legend Boris Becker has weighed in on the situation, offering a perspective that diverges from the official explanation provided by Sinner.

While the 24-year-old athlete attributed his sudden decline to illness and the feeling of hitting a wall, Becker believes the root cause was psychological. According to the four-time major winner, the implosion was likely a mental failure rather than a purely physical one. Becker pointed out that the immense pressure of maintaining a top ranking and the expectations accompanying a 30-match unbeaten streak can take a significant toll on a player.

He suggested that Sinner might have been overthinking his performance or struggling with nervousness, which may have even affected his sleep patterns prior to the match. For Becker, the inability to close out the match after serving for it twice is a red flag indicating a struggle with the mental demands of high-stakes competition. Adding to the complexity of the situation was the oppressive weather in Paris.

With temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius, the heatwave created grueling conditions on the clay courts. Becker noted that the weather was essentially Sinner's biggest opponent in the tournament. While Sinner's energy seemed to evaporate under the sun, Becker also highlighted the physical exhaustion resulting from an overloaded schedule. Since the beginning of March, Sinner had been relentlessly competing across the globe, with victories and deep runs in California, Florida, Monte Carlo, Madrid, and Rome.

Becker argued that the human body has its limits, and Sinner simply ran out of fuel. The combination of an intense travel schedule, the pressure of being the favorite, and the punishing heat proved to be a cocktail that the World Number One could not withstand. The match was not without its controversies, particularly regarding the medical breaks allowed during the contest.

When Sinner began to struggle, he was granted a short break, a move that drew sharp criticism from other tennis professionals. Jim Courier, another former Grand Slam champion, expressed his frustration on the Tennis Channel, suggesting that the rules were being manipulated to benefit the sport's elite players. Courier argued that Sinner was clearly suffering from cramping, which under standard regulations should not warrant a medical timeout.

He described the situation as unfair to Cerundolo and labeled the justification for the break as absolute baloney. This debate highlights a recurring tension in professional tennis regarding the interpretation of health rules and the perceived preferential treatment of star athletes. The exit of Sinner, coupled with Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal due to a wrist injury, has radically altered the landscape of the French Open.

This creates a wide-open path for Novak Djokovic to pursue his 25th Grand Slam title, a feat that would further cement his legacy as the greatest of all time. It is a rare occurrence in the modern era to see a Grand Slam final that does not feature either Sinner or Alcaraz, a scenario that has not happened since the US Open in 2023.

As the tournament progresses, the tennis community will be left wondering whether Sinner can overcome these mental and physical hurdles to regain his dominance, or if this collapse marks a turning point in the current hierarchy of men's tennis





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