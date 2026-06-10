Border Wall Construction Update and Comparison with Biden's Policies

Rodney Scott, the nation's top border patrol leader, discusses the progress of building the border wall from California's beaches to the Texas coast. He mentions that the Department of Homeland Security is ahead of schedule and below budget on the project. The Biden administration's efforts to prevent the border wall from being built are also mentioned, as well as the impact of the Big Beautiful Bill providing $46.5 billion to finish building out the smart border wall system.

The Department of Homeland Security is 'ahead of schedule and... below budget on building the border wall ' from California's beaches to the Texas coast, says Rodney Scott , the nation's top border patrol leader.

The Biden administration did everything they could to prevent the border wall from being built, but Congress never rescinded that money, so they couldn't legally shut off the contracts. They couldn't legally officially stop it, they just slow-rolled it for four years and wasted millions, probably billions of dollars. We turned that back on on January 20. We kicked that back into place and started leveraging that money.

The Big Beautiful Bill provided $46.5 billion to finish building out the smart border wall system. The primary border wall will be done by the end of 2027. There are a couple of gaps, but basically from San Diego all the way to the Gulf. The only places we're not building a border wall is places where we've made a conscious decision that we don't need it.

The new water barrier, the buoy barrier that we tested during Trump 45 right at the very end, will be several hundred miles throughout the Rio Grande River. Trump's policies are very different from the pro-migration policies pushed by Biden. Biden's top deputies, including Alejandro Mayorkas, encouraged mass migration into U.S. jobs and housing by quickly releasing migrants.

The catch-and-release policy allowed migrants to get the jobs they needed to pay off the mortgages they had borrowed to cover the smuggling costs. The migrants then used cellphones to display their success in the United States, so encouraging more waves of migrants to risk and often to lose their lives on the trek.

But if Biden's officials had not released the migrants to get jobs, the migrants would have been detained, deported, financially ruined, and stuck at home to discourage the next wave of migrants. In turn, Americans would have gotten higher wages and they literally just had a completely different perspective on the world. They didn't see America as a place to preserve or to protect or to put first.

They saw it as a place to provide freebies to other people from anywhere around the world. I told them, many other people told them, we put it in writing, we showed them historically when certain things had taken place and there was no consequence to illegal immigration, what would happen. More so — and I want everybody to understand this — it's not about illegal immigration





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Border Wall Border Security Illegal Immigration Biden Administration Rodney Scott Alejandro Mayorkas Catch-And-Release Policy Smart Border Wall Water Barrier Buoy Barrier

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