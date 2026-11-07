Border Patrol seizes nearly $10M in cocaine during back-to-back California stops

Border Patrol agents found 550 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected cocaine in two vehicles just three minutes apart at the San Clemente checkpoint.

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Cardiologist weighs inVirginia rape survivor outraged that attacker is already up for paroleMeghan Markle’s father arrested by FBI over child pornography chargesBorder Patrol seizes $9.8 million in cocaine at San Clemente checkpoint Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,435 pounds of suspected cocaine worth $9.8 million during two vehicle inspections just three minutes apart at a Southern California checkpoint. Agents discovered more than 1,435 pounds of suspected cocaine valued at $9.8 million during inspections at the San Clemente Border Patrol checkpoint last month, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection .referred the two vehicles for additional inspection after observing"suspicious behavior," including one driver attempting to reverse out of the checkpoint.

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A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to both vehicles, leading to the discovery of 550 vacuum-sealed packages concealed inside black garbage bags. U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,435 pounds of suspected cocaine valued at $9.8 million during two vehicle inspections just three minutes apart at a Southern California checkpoint. Field tests yielded presumptive positive results for cocaine, CBP said.

"With this seizure, we are heading for a record year in narcotics interdictions here at the San Clemente checkpoint," San Clemente Station Patrol Agent in Charge J.D. Scott said in a statement.

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"A few years ago, our agents were deployed to the immediate border and processed hundreds of illegal aliens," Scott continued. "With illegal border entries in San Diego at all-time lows, we now have the agents needed to keep our checkpoint open longer and to maintain a strong Border Patrol presence along our I-5 corridor. "Border Patrol agents discovered 550 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected cocaine concealed inside black garbage bags during inspections at the San Clemente checkpoint on Oct. 25, 2026.

Both drivers were arrested, and the Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the suspects and suspected narcotics pending federal prosecution. Authorities discovered 550 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected cocaine hidden in black garbage bags inside two vehicles at a California Border Patrol checkpoint. In a separate case in May, authorities in the Southern District of California uncovered more than a ton of cocaine worth an estimated $45 million linked to an alleged