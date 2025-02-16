Border Patrol Arrests Multiple Criminal Aliens with Prior Sex Offense Convictions

Border Patrol agents are making significant arrests of illegal aliens with serious criminal histories, including convictions for sex crimes against children.

Border Patrol agents have apprehended multiple criminal aliens attempting to illegally cross into the United States. Chief Michael Banks has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight these alarming arrests. Several reports detail the apprehension of individuals with disturbing past convictions. On February 12th, two child predators were arrested. One Mexican national was apprehended in Texas, facing charges of indecent liberties with a child.

Simultaneously, another Mexican national was arrested in New Mexico for attempted sexual assault of a child, a crime for which he had previously been deported in 2022. Just days prior, three additional criminal aliens, all Mexican nationals, were taken into custody. Their previous convictions encompass a range of serious offenses, including drug trafficking, robbery, weapons charges, and immigration violations. Banks further reported on February 11th the interception of a sailboat carrying 12 illegal aliens by U.S. Coast Guardsmen. Among them was an individual convicted of rape. All apprehended migrants were subsequently turned over to Border Patrol custody. The day before, agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, arrested a man who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. This individual possessed a criminal history involving multiple counts of sexual battery and lewd acts upon a child





