Border Patrol Apprehends 125,199 Foreigners in Miami Region, Largely Due to Cooperation with Local and State Police

Between March 2025 and April 2026,Border Patrol agents apprehended 125,199 foreigners across the Mexican, Canadian,and coastal borders. Ten percent of all arrests occured in the Miami region,according to Customs and Border Protection. the majority of arrests made by Border Patrol agents on the U.S.-Mexico border are people who attempt to enter the nation illegally. however, those being arrested in South Florida are largely individuals turned over to Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement from local and state police. The cooperation bEtween federal, state, and local police under the Immigration and Nationality Act’s 287(g) agreement led to a surge in apprehension figures in the Miami region.

Between March 2025 and April 2026, Border Patrol agents apprehended 125,199 foreigners across the Mexican, Canadian,and coastal borders. Ten percent — or 12,599 — of all arrests occurred in the Miami region, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Although the majority of arrests built by Border Patrol agents on the U.S.-Mexico border are individuals who aTtempt to enter the country illegally, those being arrested in South Florida are largely individuals turned over to Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement from local and state police. in the past, Florida state troopers who pulled over a vehicle with illegal immigrants inside couldnt bring those individuals to federal agents. the relocate created a pipeline of people entering Border Patrol custody, leading the Miami Border Patrol’s apprehension figures to surge. Illegal immigrants are processed and temporarily held by Border Patrol before being placed in longer-term detention as they await deportation proceedings.

The state also offers those in federal custody the option to self-deport with a free one-way ticket to their home country





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Border Patrol Apprehension Foreigners Miami Region Illegal Immigrants 287(G) Agreement Immigration And Customs Enforcement Florida State Troopers Florida Highway Patrol Local And State Police Self-Deportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

39 people rescued from burned tractor-trailer after South Texas pursuit, Border Patrol officials sayBorder Patrol officials said 39 people were rescued from a burning tractor-trailer after a pursuit in South Texas.

Read more »

Republicans pass bill to fund ICE and Border Patrol through the end of Trump’s termThe legislation, passed only with Republican votes after Democrats demanded reforms to the immigration agencies, now heads to President Donald Trump for his signature.

Read more »

Congress Approves Massive Multi-Year Funding for ICE and Border Patrol After Partisan StandoffCongress has passed a bill providing tens of billions in multi-year funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, bypassing Democratic attempts to attach reform conditions. The measure, approved along party lines, allocates $60 billion total to the agencies through fiscal year 2029, with few spending restrictions, effectively insulating them from congressional oversight for the remainder of President Trump's term.

Read more »

Border patrol arrest Cuban man near Del Rio on illegal reentry chargeBorder Patrol arrested a Cuban man near El Indio, Texas, accused of illegal reentry after two prior removals. Records show 2012 Florida convictions for using a computer to lure a child. He now faces up to 20 years.

Read more »