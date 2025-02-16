Border Czar Questions AOC's Webinar on Avoiding Immigration Questioning

Tom Homan, the White House border czar, has raised concerns about a webinar hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, claiming it potentially encourages migrants to evade law enforcement. He has requested clarification from the Justice Department on whether the congresswoman's actions violate any laws.

Tom Homan , the White House border czar, has raised concerns about a recent webinar hosted by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , claiming it potentially encourages migrants to evade law enforcement . Homan sent an email to the deputy attorney general inquiring about whether Ocasio-Cortez's actions constitute impeding law enforcement efforts.

He believes the webinar, which provided tips on how to avoid immigration questioning, crosses a line, even though Ocasio-Cortez frames it as 'know your rights' information. Homan emphasized that he is not accusing Ocasio-Cortez of breaking the law but wants to understand where the legal boundary lies. He argues that promoting strategies to circumvent immigration authorities could hinder law enforcement's ability to apprehend individuals with outstanding warrants. He cites the case of Jose Ibarra, a suspected gang member who allegedly murdered Laken Riley in Georgia after being released in New York due to perceived lax laws. Homan, a veteran immigration enforcement official, stated that he has extensive knowledge of immigration law and believes it is his responsibility to ensure ICE agents understand their legal limitations. He pointed out that Ocasio-Cortez's webinar potentially undermines the efforts of ICE agents tasked with enforcing immigration laws. Ocasio-Cortez, in her defense, maintains that the webinar was intended to educate migrants about their legal rights and the processes involved in immigration proceedings. She argues that her team has rarely encountered instances where ICE agents possess valid judicial warrants for arrests. The controversy surrounding Ocasio-Cortez's webinar highlights the ongoing debate about immigration enforcement and the rights of undocumented migrants in the United States. It also raises questions about the role of elected officials in providing legal guidance to vulnerable populations and the potential for such actions to interfere with law enforcement operations





