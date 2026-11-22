Texas DPS identifies Ernesto Quintana as the driver killed by Border Patrol in Laredo after he ran over an agent during a smuggling bust.

Ernesto Quintana, a 44-year-old resident of Laredo, Texas, was fatally shot by a United States Border Patrol agent on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. The lethal encounter occurred when Quintana allegedly struck another federal agent with his vehicle during an attempted human smuggling operation near La Bota Ranch and Serenity Lane.

The Incident And Vehicle Contact

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents approached a Dodge passenger vehicle driven by Ernesto Quintana late Tuesday night as part of an ongoing human smuggling investigation. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Quintana accelerated the vehicle away as agents closed in. This acceleration caused the vehicle to strike and injure one of the approaching agents. Evidence collected by DPS includes the agent's pants, which bear distinct tire-tread tracks from the impact. Quintana, a U.S. citizen born and raised in Laredo, is survived by six children and multiple grandchildren.

Also read Red Sox Should Take a Chance on Ex-Twins Free Agent Pitcher

Lethal Force And Agent Injuries

A second agent, fearing for the life of his partner, fired at least one shot that struck and killed Quintana. A law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to Breitbart Texas that Quintana ran over the agent with his vehicle rather than simply hitting him with the front bumper. The injured agent was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Reports indicate the agent was treated and released from an area hospital, although the specific nature of his injuries was not disclosed to the public.

Advertisement

Apprehensions Of Undocumented Immigrants

Following the shooting and the cessation of the vehicle, several individuals were apprehended at the scene. One undocumented immigrant fled on foot immediately after the vehicle stopped but was subsequently tracked down and detained. Four other undocumented immigrants were taken into custody by authorities. Two of these individuals were discovered hiding in the nearby brush, while two others remained at the scene and were arrested.

Texas Rangers And Ongoing Investigation

Texas DPS troopers were not involved in the original incident but arrived at the scene approximately at 3 a.m. on October 16, 2024. Texas Rangers have assumed leadership of the investigation at the request of federal authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety officially released the identity of the decedent late last week, confirming the details of the fatal encounter. The investigation continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the use of lethal force by the federal agent.