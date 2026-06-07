Border 6 fire near Dulzura 95% Contained

The Border 6 fire which has burned over 2,500 acres in a remote area near Tecate Peak was 95% contained Saturday with full containment expected in the next few days, according to Cal Fire.

Known as the Border 6 Fire, it has burned 1,515 acres on the U.S. side of the border and 1,009 on the Mexico side, Cal Fire Capt.

Oscar Sotelo said. Sky Ranger 7 captured this image of the Border 6 fire near the U.S.-Mexico border around 4 p.m. on June 2, 2026. A border-straddling wildfire that has burned over 2,500 acres in a remote, rugged area near Tecate Peak was 95% contained Saturday with full containment expected in the next few days, according to Cal Fire.

Oscar Sotelo said. The fire started in Mexico on Monday, then crossed the border into San Diego County, just south of the town of Dulzura on Tuesday.

At the height of the fire, some 600 firefighting personnel from Cal Fire, County Fire, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife were involved in the suppression effort, with 31 engines, 12 water tenders, five helicopters, six dozers and 19 hand crews at the scene. A few firefighters were taken to hospitals for evaluation, but Sotelo said it was not clear if they were injured.

A change in the wind allowed the fire to grow rapidly Tuesday and Wednesday, but a good marine layer that occurred during the overnight hours helped ease the intensity of the fire and allowed night flying firefighting helicopters to gain ground, Sotelo said. The cause of the fire was under investigation by Mexican fire officials since the blaze began south of the border.





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