Borat Filmmaker Reveals Cut Footage From You Can See Everything Documentary

Sacha Baron Cohen collaborator Evans exposes hidden scenes from the Elizabeth Holmes documentary, promising full transparency in the meta-film You Can See Everything.

Evans, a key collaborator with director Sacha Baron Cohen, has publicly revealed that he believed he was part of an inside joke regarding the new documentary until the final cut was released. The meta-documentary, titled " You Can See Everything," has sparked significant controversy and curiosity among viewers who are eager to see the unedited version of the events surrounding disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Evans described the experience of watching the final film as a "wild experience," noting that the production team did not hold back on the footage shown to the public.

Exposing Hidden Footage From The Documentary

The film, which hit theaters on October 16, is produced by A24 and aims to pull back the curtain on Holmes' life in the month leading up to the start of her 11-year federal prison sentence in 2023. It is a meta-documentary that turns the lens on itself, showing the film crew and cameras at work during the production. Evans agreed with fans who encouraged the release of the footage that was not shown in the final edit, stating that the filmmakers captured three years of content. He emphasized that every conversation was up for debate, with someone else deciding what to show the audience.

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Reactions From Supporters Of Elizabeth Holmes

Supporters of the former Theranos CEO attended a screening of the documentary to proclaim her innocence and validate her claims. Ryan Elhosseiny, a supporter of Holmes, told Variety at a recent event for the film that everything Elizabeth Holmes said is true. He described the technology as one of the most incredible he has ever seen. This perspective contrasts sharply with the findings of investigations that revealed the technology did not work. The documentary features footage of Evans from 2025, adding a layer of complexity to the narrative presented to the public.

Context Of Theranos Fraud And Prison Sentence

Elizabeth Holmes, who is 42 years old, is the former CEO of Theranos, a company she founded in 2003. She claimed the company would create a revolutionary medical device that could run hundreds of complex health tests from a tiny pinprick of blood. An investigation in 2015 discovered that the technology did not work, and Holmes was accused of deceiving high-profile investors. In January 2022, a jury found Holmes guilty of four counts of wire fraud and conspiracy. She was sentenced in November 2022 to 11 years and three months in federal prison.

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Future Transfers And Legal Consequences

Holmes is currently serving her sentence from the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas. She was transferred there in May 2023. Holmes is scheduled to be transferred to a halfway house, the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas, in August 2027. This move is three years before she was previously expected to be released from prison. Additionally, Holmes was ordered to pay 12 victims a total of $452 million in restitution. Her former business partner, Ramesh Balwani, was sentenced to nearly 13 years in federal prison and ordered to pay a share of the $452 million to their victims.

Controversy Over Privacy And Public Exposure

The documentary has raised questions about privacy and the extent of public exposure for those involved. Evans noted that the film crew filmed for three years, capturing everything. He shared a humorous yet telling anecdote about being naked while entangled with Fielder, a reference to a scene in which Borat was nude as he wrestled his producer. Evans initially thought it was a bit, but it was not. This incident highlights the intense and sometimes uncomfortable nature of the documentary process. The film continues to generate discussion about the boundaries of journalism and entertainment.