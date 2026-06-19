Bootsy Collins Launches Bootzilla Records, Signs Roots-Soul Artist Davie

Funk icon Bootsy Collins has announced the debut of his new label, Bootzilla Records, with roots-soul singer-songwriter Davie as its first artist. The signing celebrates a union between a music legend and a rising talent, emphasizing soulful, tradition-rooted sounds with global appeal. Davie also released a Juneteenth-themed single, tying the launch to Black cultural history and musical expression.

Bootsy Collins , the iconic funk legend, has launched his own record label, Bootzilla Records , and announced its first signing: roots-soul singer-songwriter Davie . The news marks a significant expansion for Collins, who has spent decades shaping the sound of funk and bass-driven music.

In a statement, Collins expressed his enthusiasm for Davie's music, describing it as possessing a "burning tent revival going on deep down in your soul.

" He further praised the new artist, saying, "He brings real soul, grit, and that feel-good fire that makes folks stop, listen, and believe every word he's singing. We're looking forward to rolling this thing out with him, letting his soul, fire, and truth touch the world the way only he can.

" The label's philosophy, as outlined in its press release, centers on artists discovered organically by Collins, whose work remains deeply rooted in musical tradition while having universal appeal. This approach aligns with the legacy of Collins's own career, where he blended complex funk rhythms with infectious, accessible grooves. Davie responded to the signing with equal admiration for his new mentor.

"Bootsy is a legend," Davie stated. "He's built a sound that's unmistakably his own: funky, effortless, timeless, and full of personality. What inspires me most is how his music can be deeply rooted in Black musical traditions while still connecting with people everywhere. That's something I aspire to as an artist.

" This mutual respect highlights a bridge between generations and styles-Collins's pioneering P-Funk era and Davie's contemporary roots-soul direction. The collaboration suggests that Bootzilla Records aims to foster music that honors its origins while seeking a global audience, much like the international reach of funk and soul over the past fifty years. Coinciding with the label launch, Davie released a new single timed for Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The song draws from a rich lineage of blues, soul, and funk, genres that have long served as the soundtrack to both struggle and celebration within the Black community and beyond.

"Juneteenth is a day to celebrate together freedom for all, and Black music has always been the soundtrack of our cultural expression," Davie explained. "The song draws from a rich history of blues, soul, and funk, which have been the soundtrack to joyful moments and celebrations worldwide. So, I wanted to join the celebration by lending my voice.

" This thematic choice underscores the label's intent to release music with cultural resonance, linking the historical significance of Juneteenth to the ongoing narrative of Black musical innovation that Collins himself helped define





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Bootsy Collins Bootzilla Records Davie Roots-Soul Funk Juneteenth New Label Artist Signing Black Music Sony Music Entertainment Japan Roc Nation

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