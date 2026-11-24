Boots introduces the SureLeaf online service for medical cannabis. Experts warn about high THC levels and risks for those with psychosis despite the new prescription access.

High street pharmacy chain Boots has officially launched a new online medical cannabis service called SureLeaf. The platform is currently available to customers aged 25 and older who suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, or insomnia and have not found relief through at least two conventional treatments. This move brings the discussion around prescribed cannabis back into the public spotlight following its recent announcement.

Online Assessment And Prescription Mechanism

Prospective patients must complete an online assessment to confirm their medical history before accessing the service. The initial screening asks specific questions to determine suitability, including whether the applicant has a history of psychosis or holds a pilot license, as these factors may disqualify them from treatment. Once the digital assessment is passed, the individual schedules a video consultation with a consultant specializing in the relevant medical field.

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The consultant reviews the case further to decide if a prescription is appropriate. If approved, patients may receive either cannabis flower to be inhaled using a medically approved vaporizer or an oil administered under the tongue. Any prescription issued is subsequently reviewed by a multidisciplinary team to ensure ongoing safety and efficacy for the patient.

The pricing structure for the first month of trial treatment is set at £89. This initial fee covers the medical assessment, a 10ml starter dose of the medication, and an end-of-month check-in appointment. For patients who have previously used medical cannabis, an annual package is available for an additional £99, which includes the assessment and four follow-up appointments to monitor progress. Additional checks and the cost of the medicine itself are charged separately.

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Scientific Mechanism And Chemical Composition

The medical use of cannabis is grounded in the fact that the human body produces compounds known as endocannabinoids. These chemical messengers bind to receptors in the brain and immune system. The theory is that cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant mimic these effects, potentially reducing inflammation, fighting pain, or influencing brain chemistry.

While there are 130 identified cannabinoids, medical prescriptions primarily focus on two: cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). THC is the psychoactive element responsible for the intoxicating high, whereas CBD is considered non-intoxicating. Unlike street cannabis, which is a Class B drug containing virtually no CBD and high amounts of THC, medical formulations contain specific, regulated amounts of either or both compounds.

Boots offers flower products with a higher proportion of THC to CBD. Their oil products come in three distinct formations: one with a higher THC to CBD ratio, one with equal amounts, and one with a higher CBD to THC ratio. The specific formulation prescribed depends on the patient's symptoms and medical history, with the clinical intention to start individuals on the lowest possible effective dose.

Expert Warnings On Potency And Mental Health Risks

Despite the availability of the service, experts from King's College London have issued strong warnings regarding the potency of prescribed cannabis. Sir Robin Murray, a professor of psychiatric research, noted that certain formulations prescribed through private clinics are even more potent than the street skunk sold by illegal dealers. He emphasized that people should think carefully before trying this treatment, particularly given the potential for severe side effects.

Marta di Forti, a professor of drug use, genes, and psychosis at the same institution, highlighted that while cannabis is often suggested to ease anxiety, high-potency doses can actually make anxiety worse. She leads the UK's first cannabis clinic for patients with psychosis at South London and Maudsley NHS foundation Trust, giving her authority on the subject. She warned that the high-potency range poses significant risks for mental health stability.

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The latest Home Office figures indicate that street skunk contains around 16 percent THC, which leads to a 5 to 9 percent increased risk of psychosis when used daily. Professor di Forti stated that private clinics on average issue prescriptions for medical cannabis containing 22 percent THC. She cautioned that regardless of the legal status, taking high-potency cannabis daily carries the same risks as illicit use.

Sir Robin Murray added that there is a growing number of individuals from private cannabis clinics who are developing psychosis. While these cases account for a minority of overall instances, the trend is concerning. In contrast, CBD is considered largely safe, with Professor Murray suggesting he would not mind if most people decided to take that specific compound. However, the safety profile of THC remains a critical point of contention among medical professionals.

Market Impact And Future Availability

Dr Mikael Sodergren, a clinical associate professor of surgery and tech innovation at Imperial College London, supports the entry of Boots into the market. As the chief medical officer of Curaleaf International, which operates private medical cannabis clinics, he noted that many people are unaware that medical cannabis has been legal on prescription since 2018. He believes that having a high-profile company like Boots involved will help change that perception.

Since medical cannabis was approved for use in the UK in 2018, approximately 60 private clinics prescribing it have emerged. The involvement of Boots is expected to drive further demand for these services. Dr Sodergren stated that many people are struggling with symptoms after exhausting conventional options and may be helped by medical cannabis. The move signifies a shift toward broader accessibility, albeit with ongoing debates about safety and regulation.