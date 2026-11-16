Boots Launches Private Cannabis Prescriptions From £40 for Anxiety and Pain

Boots becomes the first UK high-street pharmacy to privately prescribe cannabis for anxiety, pain, and insomnia starting at £40, raising questions about mental health risks.

Boots has announced the launch of SureLeaf, a new private prescription service that will allow patients to obtain cannabis-based medicines for as little as £40. This initiative makes Boots the first high-street pharmacy in Britain to offer this specific service, marking a significant shift in how consumers can access Class B drugs for personal medical needs.

The service is available to adults over the age of twenty-five in the United Kingdom who suffer from chronic conditions including generalised anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia. Boots intends to provide the medication in either flower or oil form, aiming to address a gap in the market where NHS access is limited and conventional treatments have previously failed.

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How Boots SureLeaf Prescriptions Work

Potential patients must first undergo a comprehensive assessment to determine their suitability for treatment through the SureLeaf platform. According to reports from LBC, individuals are required to have attempted conventional treatments for their specific conditions before being considered for Boots private service. Those who meet the initial criteria will participate in a video consultation with clinicians who will thoroughly review their medical history and current health status.

Strict eligibility criteria apply to ensure patient safety during this new rollout. For instance, individuals with a history of psychosis will be ruled out, as cannabis can exacerbate such mental health conditions. Successful candidates will receive a twenty-eight-day prescription for either cannabis flower, typically inhaled via a vapouriser, or cannabis oil, which is usually administered by placing drops under the tongue.

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Stakeholder Positions and Medical Debates

Jamie Kerruish, the chief healthcare officer at Boots, emphasized the company's commitment to accessibility in his statement to LBC. He stated that millions of people live with ongoing pain and that for some, conventional treatments do not provide adequate symptom relief. Kerruish added that this service helps people find the right support for their individual needs, which can significantly impact everyday life from working and sleeping well to spending time with family.

However, the move has sparked debate among medical professionals regarding the mental health implications of such widespread access. Dr Max Pemberton, the resident psychiatrist for The Daily Mail, recently warned that using cannabis to treat anxiety often makes the problem worse. He described cannabis as possibly the worst thing one can take when anxious, highlighting the conflicting views within the medical community about its efficacy for stress-related disorders.

Real-World Impact on Millions of Britons

The conditions targeted by the Boots service affect a substantial portion of the British population, highlighting the scale of demand for alternative treatments. More than eight million people in the UK are estimated to live with some form of anxiety, while around six in one hundred suffer from generalised anxiety disorder. Additionally, roughly a quarter of adults report experiencing chronic pain, which includes conditions such as arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Insomnia remains another major public health issue, with the NHS estimating that around one in three people suffer from this sleep disorder. By offering a private prescription option starting at just under £40, Boots aims to provide an accessible alternative for these millions of individuals who may struggle with traditional pharmaceutical interventions or wish to explore non-traditional therapies for their chronic symptoms.

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Rising Cannabis Use Among Middle-Aged Adults

This service launch coincides with new research published in the journal Addiction, which estimated that approximately 1.2 million adults in the UK use cannabis every day. The study revealed that people in their forties and fifties are more than twice as likely to use the drug daily compared to younger adults. Around one in three cannabis users in these middle age groups reported taking it every day, compared to only one in ten of those aged eighteen to twenty-four.

Hazel Cheeseman, the chief executive of ASH, which was involved in the study, suggested that middle-aged adults might be using cannabis to manage health problems associated with aging. She noted that while people report using cannabis for perceived mental health benefits, there is a significant question mark over whether it actually delivers these benefits. Cheeseman warned that the reality is often that cannabis use fuels poor mental health, despite the perception that it relieves stress and day-to-day anxieties.