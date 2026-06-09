Boots IPO Plans Fade as Owner Explores £7.5bn Sale to Bidders Including Westons

Sycamore Partners is in talks to sell Boots for £7.5 billion to the Weston family or Sigma Healthcare, ditching a potential London stock market listing.

The prospect of Boots returning to the London stock market has dimmed significantly as its US owner Sycamore Partners enters exploratory talks with potential buyers, including the billionaire Weston family and Australian pharmacy group Sigma Healthcare , for a potential £7.5 billion sale.

This development suggests that Boots may abandon its initial public offering plans, which would be a major setback for the City of London, which had hoped for a high-profile listing. According to sources close to the discussions, the talks began before Easter and are still in preliminary stages, but a trade sale this year is seen as preferable to an IPO next year due to the uncertainties associated with public listings.

The Weston family, best known in the UK for owning the Associated British Foods empire including Primark and Fortnum and Mason, is bidding through its Canadian branch, which already operates the Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy chain via Wittington Investments. Sigma Healthcare, an Australian-listed pharmaceutical wholesaler, is also in the race as it seeks international expansion.

This comes after Sycamore Partners acquired Boots' former parent Walgreens Boots Alliance in a £7.4 billion takeover in August last year, subsequently creating the Boots Group comprising UK and Irish pharmacy chains, Boots Opticians, and No7 Beauty Company. Italian billionaire Stefano Pessina and his wife Ornella Barra retain a 44% stake in Boots, and Pessina has previously indicated that Sycamore would eventually need to sell the business.

Boots, which began as a family herbal medicine shop in Nottingham in 1849, now employs 51,000 staff in Britain. The company has reported a 3.2% rise in annual sales to £7.5 billion, driven by strong demand for beauty products and weight-loss injections. It has added 61 cosmetics and fragrance brands since last year and opened two beauty-only stores in London and Bristol.

Profits in the UK rose by a quarter to £337 million for the year ending August 2025, despite a £44 million hit from IT upgrades and increased employer costs. The potential sale would value Boots at around £7.5 billion, matching its annual sales, and could provide a liquidity event for Sycamore and a strategic fit for the bidders.

Industry experts have noted that Boots has become more attractive due to its robust beauty sales and the growing market for weight-loss treatments, making it an appealing asset for investors seeking stability and growth in the retail health sector





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