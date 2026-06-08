Boots Discounted Fragrance and Grooming Gift Sets for Father's Day

Boots has a wide selection of wellness gifts for Father's Day, including discounted fragrance and grooming gift sets. The gifts range from shaving products to fully stocked travel washbags and best-selling fragrances, many of which have up to 50 per cent off. Boots' top picks include the Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Toilette For Men Trio Gift Set, Philips 7000 Multigroom 15-in-1 Hair & Beard Trimmer, and the Issey Miyake I'Eau D'Issey Pour Homme Eau De Toilette 75ml Gift Set.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more If you’re in need of Father’s Day gifting inspiration this year, then Boots discounted fragrance and grooming gift sets could make the decision a whole lot easier.

Covering all bases to suit every dad, Boots have a wide selection of wellness gifts from shaving products to fully stocked travel washbags and best-selling fragrances, many of which have up to 50 per cent off. Helping you ditch the disappointing socks and 'World's Best Dad' mugs of old, Boots’ wellness gifts will have you solidifying your favourite child status, all without breaking the bank.

With best-selling brands on offer including Calvin Klein, Issey Miyake and Clinique, these gifts are sure to blow him away with zero time or effort required. And with up to 50 per cent off across Father’s Day gifting treats until June 21, there’s really no better time to shop. Explore our top picks below.

Boots Father's Day - top picks Davidoff Cool Water Eau de Toilette For Men Trio Gift Set, 125ml Davidoff Cool Water is an incredibly popular fragrance for men thanks to its clean, fresh scent inspired by the ocean. This set brings together the essentials with Cool Water Eau de Toilette for Men, a foaming hair and body shower gel that cleanses and refreshes and a travel-size Cool Water Eau de Toilette for Men too, perfect for travelling this summer.

£48.66 Shop Philips 7000 Multigroom 15-in-1 Hair & Beard Trimmer MG7921/15 Get him looking sharp with the durable all-in-one electric shaver and trimmer from Philips - now with over £36 off. This set comes with 15 attachments for all his needs so he can look after his beard, hair, nose/ear trimming, plus body hair removal and with an impressive 19 length settings.

£43.33 Shop RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share GilletteLabs With Exfoliating Bar Razor with Handle, 2 Blades, Magnetic Stand and Travel Case Save 50 per cent on a new razor for him with this GilletteLabs razor bundle, featuring an Exfoliating Bar Razor with Handle, two Blades, Magnetic Stand and Travel Case. The world’s first razor with exfoliating technology built into the handle, this clever razor releases trapped hairs before the blades pass for unbeatable smoothness in one stroke.

£17.49 Shop No7 Men Future Renew Collection Simple yet powerful, the No7 Men Future Renew Collection is an excellent choice for the dad looking to seriously upgrade his skincare routine. Boasting everything he needs to hydrate, refresh and target visible signs of skin damage, the set features the No7 Men Future Renew Damage Reversal Serum, No7 Men Future Renew Damage Reversal 24-Hour Moisturiser 50ml and £5 off a No7 eye cream top-up.

£40 Shop Yoose Mini 5 Grooming Kit If he travels a lot then this Yoose Mini 5 Grooming Kit could be a really welcome, handy buy this Father's Day. This kit is designed for convenience both lightweight, cordless and easy to carry. The shaver supports daily shaving, while the nose and ear trimmer provides precise trimming of unwanted hair.

£93.49 Shop Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Toilette For Men And Shower Gel Duo Gift set 50ml Distinctive, romantic and timeless, this Calvin Klein Eternity Eau de Toilette For Men And Shower Gel Duo Gift set is the perfect way to keep him smelling fantastic every day. It contains the Calvin Klein Eternity For Men Eau de Toilette 50ml and Calvin Klein Eternity For Men Shower Gel 100ml. boasting notes of fresh bergamot and mandarin, earthy florals and rain-drenched moss.

£26.66 Shop L'Oréal Men Expert Energising Essentials Gift Set Currently 50 per cent less, the L'Oréal Men Expert Energising Essentials Gift Set is the ultimate grooming gift set for men who lead fast-paced lives and need a reliable defense against the visible signs of fatigue. It features the L'Oreal Men Expert Shower Gel, Cleanser and Mosituriser, each enriched with Taurine and vitamins to combat signs of fatigue and revitalise the skin.

£13.75 Shop Oral-B iO6 Electric Toothbrush + iO Ultimate Clean + Heads 4 Pack Bundle Who doesn't love receiving a new toothbrush as a gift? This one is highly-rated on Boots and features an impressive £209 discount, too. This impressive toothbrush combines the unique round brush head from oral-b with gentle micro-vibrations for a fresh, clean mouthfeel and 100 per cent healthier gums in one week vs. a regular manual toothbrush.

£145 Shop Issey Miyake I'Eau D'Issey Pour Homme Eau De Toilette 75ml Gift Set This Issey Miyake gift set will have him smelling fresh and feeling amazing - and is currently over £20 off. It features the L’Eau d’Issey pour Homme Eau de Toilette 75ml and Shower Gel L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme 50ml, offering a scented ritual of refreshing citrus blending vibrant yuzu accord with aquatic notes, all grounded by spices and sandalwood.

£25 Shop L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Barber's Essentials Beard Grooming Duo Set Give him the tools to achieve his most impressive beard health with the L'Oreal Paris Men Expert Barber's Essentials Beard Grooming Duo Set - now 50 per cent off. This duo features the Barberclub Beard, Face & Hair Wash, and Beard & Skin Oil, the perfect combination to keep your beard clean and soft. £8.99 Shop





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