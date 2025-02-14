Boosting Autophagy: A Potential Solution for Protecting Female Eggs from DNA Damage

Researchers at the University of Missouri have made a significant discovery regarding the role of autophagy in protecting female eggs from DNA damage. Their findings suggest that stimulating autophagy could improve egg quality and reduce the risk of genetic disorders.

Our cells are constantly bombarded with DNA damage from various sources, including ultraviolet rays, radiation, toxins, and chemicals. This damage can have significant consequences, particularly for women, as it can lead to poor egg quality . The repercussions of poor egg quality can be severe, increasing the risk of infertility, miscarriage, birth defects, and genetic disorders. Researchers are actively investigating ways to enhance the body's natural defenses against this type of damage.

One promising area of research focuses on a cellular process called autophagy. Autophagy acts as the body's internal recycling system, breaking down and removing damaged components to maintain cellular health and balance. Recent research at the University of Missouri has shed light on the role of autophagy in protecting female eggs from DNA damage. Led by Ahmed Balboula, an assistant professor at the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, the study revealed that autophagy function is less efficient in female eggs experiencing moderate to severe DNA damage, a common occurrence in older women.This decline in autophagy activity increases the likelihood of aneuploidy, a condition characterized by an abnormal number of chromosomes in a cell. Aneuploidy is a leading cause of miscarriage and congenital birth defects, including Down syndrome. However, Balboula's team discovered a potential solution to this problem. They found that stimulating autophagy in female eggs could significantly improve egg quality by reducing DNA damage and the risk of abnormal chromosome numbers. This groundbreaking discovery has opened up new avenues for research aimed at enhancing reproductive health in both humans and animals. Balboula believes that boosting autophagy could become a valuable tool in the fight against age-related decline in egg quality and its associated risks





