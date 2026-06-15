Booster Gold TV Series Makes Promising Progress with James Gunn's Approval of Pilot Script

DC Studios' upcoming Booster Gold TV series has taken a significant step forward with James Gunn submitting the pilot script. The project, first announced in January 2023, has been quiet until now, but Gunn's positive feedback has reassured fans who were previously worried about the show's cancellation. The series, set in the year 2442, follows a disgraced football star who becomes a superhero using advanced technology. No casting announcements have been made yet, but fans are eagerly awaiting more news.

DC Studios' upcoming TV series, Booster Gold , is showing promising signs of progress. The project, first announced in January 2023, has remained relatively quiet until now.

However, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn recently shared some positive news on his social media platform. He wrote, 'Just handed the Booster Gold pilot in. I love it. One of my favorite pilot scripts.

' Gunn, who previously wrote and created shows like Our Flag Means Death and People of Earth, has been instrumental in the development of Booster Gold. Submitting a pilot script is a significant step in the series' journey, although it doesn't guarantee a full series order. Gunn has maintained that DC Studios won't greenlight a project until they're satisfied with the script.

This is particularly reassuring for Booster Gold fans who, until a few months ago, were plagued by rumors of the show's cancellation. The series, set in the year 2442, follows Michael Jon 'Booster' Carter, a disgraced college football star who travels back in time to the modern day and uses his advanced technology to become a superhero. DC Studios has yet to announce any casting decisions for the role, but fans are eagerly anticipating the news





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