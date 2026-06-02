Boost Your Savings: Switch Accounts to Quadruple Interest

With rising living costs, savers can easily earn over 4% by moving money from poor-paying accounts. Learn how to switch and the best accounts available, plus news on NS&I's bereavement payouts.

As the cost of living continues to rise, with energy bills, shopping expenses, and petrol prices all climbing, maximizing your savings has become increasingly important to help ease the financial squeeze.

For millions of savers, a simple switch could quadruple the interest earned on their money. Currently, a staggering £800 billion sits in easy-access accounts yielding as little as 0.75 percent interest. By moving funds to a top-paying account, you could earn over 4 percent in minutes. Many savers end up with poor rates because they stick with their current bank, which rarely offers competitive easy-access rates.

Additionally, you might have forgotten to move money from a fixed-term Isa that has matured, leaving it in a low-interest account. Research from Paragon Bank reveals £338 billion languishing in 51 million accounts earning less than 1.5 percent, with an average rate of just 1.03 percent.

For instance, if you opened Santander's 4.25 percent Cash Isa in April last year, which matured on May 1 this year, you could now be earning a measly 1 percent. Major banks like Halifax, Lloyds, TSB, NatWest, and Barclays often pay dismal rates, some as low as 0.75 percent. Switching to best-buy accounts can dramatically improve your returns.

For example, Principality Building Society offers 4.25 percent easy-access (including a 1.95 percent bonus for 12 months), while Coventry Building Society provides 4.15 percent if you prefer in-branch. For cash Isas, Trading 212 offers a top rate of 4.76 percent with a 1.16 percent bonus, and Atom Bank provides 4.25 percent. If you fail to move your money, you may see rates worsen, as banks rarely pass on full base rate increases to savers.

In related news, National Savings and Investments (NS&I) has begun contacting 340,000 estates of deceased customers after a computer error prevented them from claiming £367 million. NS&I will handle the process, paying out between now and the first half of next year, with no inheritance tax or tax on back-dated interest due. The error, which came to light in March, led to the resignation of chief executive Dax Harkins.

Meanwhile, the best cash Isas on the market include Trading 212 at 4.76 percent (easy access, flexible), Plum at 4.60 percent (easy access with bonus), Close Brothers one-year fix at 4.66 percent, RCI Bank two-year fix at 4.72 percent, and Moneybox cash Lifetime Isa at 4.35 percent. These accounts can help savers protect their money from tax, especially as more people become higher-rate taxpayers.

It is crucial to review your savings regularly and move to better rates to avoid losing out on potential earnings. By taking proactive steps, you can significantly boost your savings without much effort. Always compare rates and consider switching providers to ensure you are getting the best return on your money





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