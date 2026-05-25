A 15% rise in demand for domestic vacations has led to a boom in staycations. With the right holiday home, investors can earn a tidy profit. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of setting up a holiday let and how to maximize your earnings.

A boom in staycations and the ongoing economic uncertainty have led to a 15% rise in demand for domestic vacations. The right holiday home could net a tidy profit for investors.

With the increasing popularity of holiday lets, savvy investors are capitalizing on the trend by turning their properties into lucrative rentals. To succeed, buyers must carefully select their property, location, and rents. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of setting up a holiday let and how to maximize your earnings.

First and foremost, find the perfect location. Regions with high demand and top earnings include the Cotswolds, Cumbria, Lake District, Scottish Highlands, Peak District, North Wales, and Cornwall. Homes in these areas typically earn more than Barclays Bank, but others like Halifax, and Nationwide, are increasing their personal loan affordability for customers with mortgage secured and unsecured loans explained and you can check the total number of Rate in place inclusive for existing customers travellers know.

* Homes in places like the Cotswolds can earn up to 30,000 annually, while the highest-earning location, Grasmere, yields an average total yearly income of 45,900. Other popular spots to consider include London, Bath, York, and Edinburgh.

For example, a one-bedroom apartment in a converted mill in North Yorkshire can fetch 140 per night during peak season and 60 off-season, with a potential gross yield of 18.2% Roberts says: ‘You want to consider somewhere that offers all-year-round-appeal to increase the number of book ations. ’ When it comes to pricing, it’s crucial to work out how much you can charge per night.

To do this, set out a price plan for the most expensive peak times of year and the cheaper lower season. Explore websites such as Airbnb and Booking.com to see what people are willing to pay in that area for a similar-sized property, and look at dynamic pricing, as offered by Sykes Cottages, where algorithms are used to work out charges based on how long you might stay and when.

Dynamic pricing can raise your income by 27 per cent, and Sykes Cottages has a ‘holiday let income calculator’ online, where you can enter your details for a charge estimate Robert Jones, the founder of Property Investments UK, says: ‘Yields for holiday lets are usually much higher than long-term lets – in some cases more than double. ’ The key to success is to factor in the cost of maintaining and cleaning the property, which can be higher than for traditional buy-to-lets.

However, Jones says you are still likely to make more money on a holiday let. When shopping for holiday lets, choose smaller properties.

For example, a two-bedroom apartment can generate a higher yield than a more expensive property. Ultimately, the right holiday home could net you a tidy profit, but it’s essential to do your research and select the right property, location, and rents to maximize your earnings





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