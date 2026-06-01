Rapper Boosie BadAzz is facing a felony assault charge in Houston after accusations that he smashed a nightclub bouncer in the head with a glass hookah base.

Boosie BadAzz Faces Felony Assault Charge After Accusations of Smashing Nightclub Bouncer with Hookah Base , the rapper Boosie BadAzz is facing a felony assault charge in Houston over accusations that he smashed a nightclub bouncer in the head with a glass hookah base .

The charge stems from a May 24 incident at the Dome nightclub, where the rapper allegedly struck Edward Iglehart in the head as the security guard was attempting to clear out the club at closing time. Boosie was granted release on $85,000 bond at an initial court hearing on Monday and has a next court date set for September. The rapper's lawyer says Boosie is looking forward to clearing up the facts of the case.

Boosie pleaded guilty in a federal gun case last year and was sentenced to six months of probation. It's unclear whether the new charges will impact the federal case. Boosie responded to the new charges in a video on Monday, saying he had contacted his lawyer to let him know what was going on. According to charging documents, the incident began when Iglehart refused to let Boosie's niece use the bathroom at the club after it had closed.

The woman struck Iglehart in the face, and then he began escorting her from the building. When he briefly bent down to pick up her belongings, Boosie allegedly attacked him with the broken hookah base. Iglehart testified that he felt an object strike the top of his head, causing immediate pain and injury. He observed blood running down his face and saw Boosie holding the broken glass hookah base in his hand.

Police say Iglehart's injuries required a trip to the hospital and eight stitches. Based on his training and experience, the officer believed that a glass hookah base used in this manner can cause serious bodily injury or death





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Boosie Badazz Felony Assault Nightclub Bouncer Hookah Base Rapper

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