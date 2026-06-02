A Louisiana rapper has been charged in Harris County after allegedly hitting a security guard with a glass hookah, while in Congo, a cook named Arlette Basekawike prepares meals for Ebola patients at the Evangelical Medical Center in Bunia, despite the challenges posed by the rapidly spreading disease.

Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz charged in Harris County after allegedly hitting security guard with glass hookah. Meanwhile, in Congo , a cook named Arlette Basekawike prepares meals for Ebola patients at the Evangelical Medical Center in Bunia, despite the challenges posed by the rapidly spreading disease.

The region is already grappling with a severe food crisis due to ongoing conflict, and the Ebola outbreak has added another layer of complexity. The World Health Organization has confirmed 321 cases of Ebola and 48 deaths in the three eastern provinces of Ituri, North and South Kivu, while neighboring Uganda has had nine cases and one death. The United Nations warns that the efforts to manage the spread of the virus among an already wary population might be complicated.

Despite the challenges, the World Food Program and health workers have ensured patients' nutritional demands are met so far. However, the financial situation has not been easy, and without more funding, they might not be able to prioritize every suspected case. The outbreak continues to spread, with 22 health zones affected as of this weekend, and the total number of meals served through four health facilities has reached 404 since the food assistance began on May 28.

In other news, Hurricane season has arrived, and the first three things to do before the next storm enters the Gulf include preparing an emergency kit, securing outdoor items, and staying informed about weather updates





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