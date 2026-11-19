Marathon Health responsible for cybersecurity incident LEBANON, Ind. — For the second time this year, Boone County employees are being impacted by a data breach. On Nov. 6, Boone County employees became aware of a cybersecurity incident involving Marathon Health, the provider for county employee health clinic services.

by: Kara KenneyMarathon Health responsible for cybersecurity incident LEBANON, Ind. — For the second time this year, Boone County employees are being impacted by a data breach.

On Nov. 6, Boone County employees became aware of a cybersecurity incident involving Marathon Health, the provider for county employee health clinic services. According to a statement from Boone County, the Marathon Health incident potentially affects employees and dependents enrolled in the County’s health insurance plan.

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“The information involved varies by individual and may include names, addresses, dates of birth, health insurance identification numbers, Social Security numbers, and limited diagnosis or treatment information,” read a statement from Boone County. “Not everyone had the same information involved. ”On June 30, the Boone County auditor emailed all 290 employee names and Social Security numbers to a Department of Child Services employee who then emailed that document to four Boone County employees and two county vendors.

, but Debbie Crum has retained her position because the county council has not moved forward with the removal process. New report sheds light on mega breaches The company has not explained to Indiana’s I-Team why it did not notify Boone County employees until November.

“Marathon Health was the target of a vishing attack that resulted in unauthorized access to company systems,” read a statement from Marathon Health to Indiana’s I-Team. “Our security team identified the activity and contained the threat within the same day.

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Additionally, we launched an internal investigation and retained external cybersecurity experts, and directly notified affected employer organizations, consistent with our business obligations and applicable lawsBrent Wheat, a spokesperson for Boone County, clarified that the Marathon Health incident was not a breach of Boone County’s computer systems or internal network.

“The incident involved Marathon Health’s systems and information maintained for its healthcare partners and clients across multiple organizations,” Wheat said in the statement. “This was brought to Boone County’s attention on November 6, 2026, when a former County employee reached out to Human Resources regarding a letter they had received from Marathon Health. This was the first letter regarding the incident.

” When a company or government agency experiences a data breach, it is legally required to notify individuals if their personal information was compromised. for the first half of 2026. It found that 471.2 million victim notices were issued in the first six months of the year, far surpassing the 297.5 million sent in 2025.

“If you stacked up all of the victim notices that were issued in the first six months, they would reach into space,” said James Lee, president of the ITRC. Boone County Human Resources participated in a scheduled call with Marathon Health to obtain further clarification about the impact on Boone County employees.

“During that conversation, we learned that the notification letters differed depending on the information potentially exposed for each individual,” said Wheat in a statement to Indiana’s I-Team. “While some letters did not identify Social Security numbers or medical information as being involved, others did. This was an important distinction that had not been apparent from the initial documentation provided to us.

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” Individuals whose Social Security numbers were potentially involved are being offered complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services, said Wheat.

“Employees and dependents receiving notification letters are encouraged to read them carefully, as the information potentially involved differs from person to person,” said Wheat in a statement to Indiana’s I-Team. “Anyone with questions about their individual circumstances should contact Marathon Health directly at the number provided. ” Boone County emphasized that this was an incident involving a third-party healthcare provider, not a breach of Boone County’s internal systems.

“We recognize the seriousness of the information potentially involved and have taken steps to obtain clarification and communicate what we have learned to our employees,” said Wheat. “Our priority has been to ensure that the information we share is accurate and supported by the facts available to us, rather than communicating assumptions before we have had the opportunity to obtain clarification directly from Marathon.

”On August 24, 2026, Marathon Health was the target of a vishing attack that resulted in unauthorized access to company systems. Our security team identified the activity and contained the threat within the same day.

Additionally, we launched an internal investigation and retained external cybersecurity experts, and directly notified affected employer organizations, consistent with our business obligations and applicable laws. Through this ongoing process, the organization emphasizes transparent client communication, executive oversight, and a commitment to maintaining uninterrupted patient care and business operations. To help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future, Marathon Health has implemented, and will continue to adopt, additional safeguards to protect and monitor its environment.

Protecting the privacy and security of our members and employer partners remains our top priority. As these types of attacks across the healthcare sector have grown in scale and frequency, we will remain vigilant and rigorous in our protocols to safeguard our clients’ and patients’ data.