Boomerang Executes Massive Heist to Help Symbiote Passenger Return to Klyntar

Boomerang stages a coordinated theft against Scarlet Witch, Amadeus Cho, Spider-Man, and Human Torch to secure transport for symbiote Passenger despite Klyntar blockades.

The character formerly known as only a mercenary is now establishing a new identity as the symbiote hero named Comeback. This transformation occurred following the events in the recent comic series issue where he bonded with an alien entity called Passenger. The duo currently finds itself stranded on Earth after the planet of Klyntar became the primary destination for almost all symbiotes. This shift happened when Sleeper claimed the title of the new King in Black. Passenger was left behind during the mass migration, and Fred, the human host, is now determined to find a way to return his symbiotic partner to its home world. Their mission faces immediate opposition as various powerful figures refuse to assist them.

Strategic Theft Targets Scarlet Witch and Amadeus Cho

Fred sought assistance from four prominent heroes to resolve the transport crisis but had a different plan in mind. He first approached the Scarlet Witch, reasoning that she owed him a favor from their previous collaboration. Wanda refused, citing magical limitations and no-fly zone blockades surrounding Klyntar. Fred then visited Amadeus Cho at the Baxter Building. Cho rejected the request due to the fraught political climate and a personal dislike for Fred, knocking him out of the building. During these interactions, Fred executed a precise theft. He acquired a magical bag from the Scarlet Witch capable of containing any object. He also stole the original Doombot mask from the Fantastic Four collection within the Baxter Building. Additionally, he took an explosive device from Amadeus Cho's laboratory.

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Spider-Man and Human Torch Lose Personal Items

The heist continued with two more high-profile targets. Fred visited Spider-Man, who flatly refused to help regardless of the cause. During this encounter, Fred managed to steal a Crock-Pot from the hero. He then went to the Human Torch, where the two shared a long history of friendship. Johnny also declined to provide assistance, sending Fred away empty-handed regarding aid. However, the trip served its true purpose. Fred had systematically hit each hero to facilitate the thefts. He now possessed a magical bag, a Doombot mask, an explosive device, and a kitchen appliance. The acquisition of these specific items was not random but part of a calculated strategy to secure the necessary resources for the journey to Klyntar.

MODOK Exchange and Destruction of Villain Base

Fred took the stolen Doombot mask to meet with the villain MODOK. He offered the mask as currency in exchange for a spacecraft capable of reaching Klyntar. The transaction succeeded, providing the duo with the means to travel. Fred used the magical bag to conceal the stolen mask during the handover. Before leaving, he placed the explosive device from Amadeus Cho's lab into the Doombot mask. This triggered a blast that destroyed MODOK's base. The destruction ensured the villain could not utilize the mask to take over the world. Fred claimed he stole the Crock-Pot solely to simplify his weekend meal preparation. The operation allowed him to achieve his primary goal without leaving the villain intact.

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Klyntar Blockades Threaten Symbiote Return Mission

Despite the successful launch, significant obstacles remain for Fred and Passenger. Scarlet Witch explicitly stated that no-fly zone blockades surround Klyntar. These barriers prevent simple flight to the destination. The duo must find a way to breach these defenses. Sleeper shut down access to Klyntar before Passenger could escape, suggesting the planet may not welcome the symbiote. The mission might be impossible to complete. Staying on Earth bonded to Boomerang might be a safer option for Passenger. The arrival of a new symbiote like Comeback would not disrupt the planet as significantly as the mass exodus that already occurred.

Long Term Implications for Symbiote Hero Career

This successful heist demonstrates a new direction for the character in the comic universe. Incorporating Boomerang into regular storytelling with a symbiote partner creates a unique long-running storyline. The difficulty of reaching Klyntar may ultimately prove beneficial for the character. Avoiding the planet prevents potential conflict with established powers. The storyline introduces complex moral and practical questions about symbiote rights. The theft of minor items like the Crock-Pot adds a layer of character consistency to the criminal background. The outcome leaves the future of the Comeback identity uncertain but highly engaging for readers.