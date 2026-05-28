Boomer Esiason doubles down on calling out Abdul Carter over Jaxson Dart’s Trump drama

Boomer Esiason isn’t backing down from his Abdul Carter eruption.

Add The New York Post on Google The former NFL quarterback and WFAN radio host crushed the Giants’ No. 3 overall pick in 2025 after he questioned.

“And basically, I was pretty harsh on Abdul Carter for a reason. If you are around here and you’re following the Giants and you saw what Mike Kafka ended up having to do to make an example out of Abdul Carter with the way that he was acting — that’s part of his story as the New York Giants, which was completely underwhelming.

And this is a guy who was looking for No. 11, because that was his college number, I guess. Then he was looking for No. 56. The guy is completely clueless to what’s the things that he was asking for when he first got here. ”that he thought Dart’s introduction of Trump “was AI,” then asked, “What are we doing?

” after learning it was real. Carter later said that he and Dart “spoke as men” and claimed there was no issue, but Esiason didn’t want to hear it, saying that Dart was the only man in that conversation. The reaction to Dart hobnobbing with the president even forced their soon-to-be second-year quarterback to have a team meeting. , and Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jameis Winston spoke to the team as well to squash any potential bad blood.

“Jaxson Dart wasn’t political at all, but I guess people would say that since he was there, he was supporting the president, which is fine. He’s allowed to do that,” Esiason said. Still, offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor took to X, posting that the “locker room is fine” even before the meeting even happened. Big Blue is looking to take a massive leap in 2026 under new coach John Harbaugh, and Dart will surely be the linchpin to those lofty plans.

Harbaugh and Co. will hope that this is a blip on the radar of a season that ends with a playoff run.





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