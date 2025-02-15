Boom Supersonic Aims to Revive Supersonic Travel with Overture Airliner

Boom Supersonic, a startup company, is developing the Overture airliner, a modern supersonic aircraft designed to bring back the era of fast travel while addressing the limitations of its predecessor, the Concorde. The Overture promises to be more efficient, quieter, and more affordable, with a focus on eliminating the sonic boom over land and utilizing sustainable aviation fuels.

A startup called Boom Supersonic is aiming to revive the supersonic travel era made famous by the Concorde , but with several key improvements. Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl detailed to Business Insider how their future ' Overture ' airliner will differ from the iconic Concorde . Overture 's design, from its airframe and cabin to its avionics, prioritizes efficiency and safety.

Boom is also developing its own supersonic engine, capable of running on biofuels, a significant departure from Concorde's reliance on traditional fuels. The company is making strides towards achieving something Concorde never could: operating Mach-speed flights over land without the disruptive sonic boom. This 'Boomless Cruise' technology, based on a physics concept called 'Mach cutoff,' refracts the sonic boom, dissipating it before it reaches the ground. If regulators approve this technology, Overture could open up possibilities for domestic supersonic travel within the US.Boom's approach is rooted in modernizing Concorde's legacy. While keeping the Delta-wing design for aerodynamic efficiency, Overture incorporates lighter carbon fiber composite materials, making it 20% more aerodynamically efficient than its predecessor. The nose of the Overture, unlike Concorde's moveable design, will feature an 'augmented reality vision system' powered by two cameras on the landing gear, providing pilots with a clear view during takeoff and landing.Overture's four turbofan engines, dubbed Symphony, are designed for fuel efficiency and quiet operation. Unlike Concorde's turbojets, Symphony engines will run on 100% sustainable aviation fuels and won't require afterburners, leading to reduced noise pollution and lower maintenance costs.Boom's ambition extends beyond technological advancements. They aim to make supersonic travel more affordable by offering business fares around $5,000 for a round trip, significantly lower than Concorde's peak fares of up to $20,000. This price point could make supersonic travel accessible to a wider audience, ushering in a new era of fast and efficient air travel





BusinessInsider / 🏆 729. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aviation Supersonic Travel Concorde Boom Supersonic Overture Sonic Boom Sustainable Aviation Fuels Mach Speed Business Travel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Boom Supersonic's Overture Aims for Sustainable Supersonic TravelBoom Supersonic unveils its updated design for the Overture aircraft, promising a Mach 1.7 speed using 100% sustainable aviation fuel. Scheduled for production in 2024, the 65-80 passenger airliner aims to revolutionize air travel with its speed and environmental consciousness, learning from the mistakes of Concorde.

Read more »

Boom Supersonic's XB-1 Achieves Sonic Boom-Free Supersonic FlightBoom Supersonic's experimental aircraft, XB-1, successfully completed its first supersonic flight without producing a sonic boom audible from the ground. The company believes this breakthrough paves the way for affordable, sustainable, and passenger-friendly supersonic travel.

Read more »

Boom Supersonic's XB-1 Gets Closer to Supersonic FlightBoom Supersonic achieved a significant milestone in its development of the Overture, the unofficial successor to Concorde. The XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft completed its 11th successful test flight, reaching a sustained speed of 728 mph (1,172 km/h) — equivalent to Mach 0.95. This test, conducted at a lower altitude than previous flights, allowed the aircraft to achieve record airspeeds and provided valuable data on its performance.

Read more »

Boom Supersonic to Attempt First Supersonic Flight with XB-1 Test PlaneBoom Supersonic is gearing up for the first supersonic flight of its XB-1 test plane on Tuesday, a pivotal moment in its mission to revive supersonic passenger travel. The live-streamed event, scheduled for 7:45 a.m. PT at the Mojave Air & Space Port, will mark the aircraft's first time breaking the sound barrier. Successful completion of the test signifies a major stride towards Boom's goal of launching commercial supersonic flights with its Overture airliner by the end of the decade.

Read more »

Boom Supersonic Reaches Supersonic Milestone with Successful Test FlightBoom Supersonic's experimental aircraft, the XB-1, achieved supersonic speeds for the first time, marking a significant step towards the company's goal of commercial supersonic air travel.

Read more »

Boom Supersonic's XB-1 Breaks Sound Barrier, Ushering in a New Era of Supersonic FlightBoom Supersonic's XB-1 demonstrator aircraft achieved supersonic speed for the first time, exceeding Mach 1 during its 12th test flight. This historic moment marks a significant step towards making supersonic travel commercially viable.

Read more »