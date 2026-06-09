BOOM! Studios Releases Collected Edition of Dune: House Corrino Vol. 1 Ahead of Dune: Part Three

The prequel comic series Dune: House Corrino, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson with art by Simone Ragazzoni, is now available in a single softcover volume. This collection chronicles the events immediately preceding the original Dune novel, focusing on House Corrino, the Harkonnen threat, and the Bene Gesserit's breeding program. It offers crucial context for Denis Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part Three, exploring the political intrigue and rising conflict that shape the saga.

For fans of Frank Herbert 's expansive sci-fi world, the anticipation is building as BOOM! Studios prepares to release the collected edition of Dune : House Corrino Vol. 1 on December 18th.

You don't have to wait until the week before Christmas to get excited; you can dive back into the world of Dune now. The series is written by Frank Herbert's son, Brian Herbert, and Kevin J. Anderson, with art by Simone Ragazzoni and stunning cover art by Raymond Swanland. This series was originally launched in 2024 and is based on the 2001 novel of the same name.

While fans may be familiar with the original trilogy, this new softcover edition arrives at the perfect time as we gear up for Denis Villeneuve's cinematic conclusion to his Dune saga. BOOM! describes Dune: House Corrino Vol. 1 as: "The prequel trilogy ends here!

As the Royal Family, House Corrino was once the most powerful house in the universe, playing a crucial role in the events surrounding the major political players that will change the shape of the balance of power in Dune forever. House Harkonnen increases their pressure on the Fremen, scaling up the conflict in ways that threaten even more bloodshed, while the Bene Gesserit plot the course for their would-be messiah, and pull the strings of the fateful mother of the Kwisatz Haderach.

From legendary authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and artist Simone Ragazzoni comes the powerful final prequel to the landmark science fiction classic, now together in one single volume!

" Exclusive images from the upcoming edition showcase Dune: House Corrino as a tale packed with action, immediately thrusting readers into a Fremen attack that conveys the high stakes of the story. This is merely a taste of the action awaiting in the full volume. Although the book isn't necessarily going to tie directly to Villeneuve's upcoming conclusion to his Dune movie series, it remains a highly worthwhile read as you prepare for the theatrical event.

The series focuses on the story immediately before the original 1965 Dune novel, offering a closer look at the complicated relationships and politics that eventually lead into the events of Dune, as well as the fall of House Atreides. It provides fascinating context to the larger narrative, especially as Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three is expected to explore the consequences of Emperor Paul Atreides' holy war and the plots against him that endanger his rule.

For those interested in reading beyond the story of the original novel, fans have plenty to explore in the world of Dune both before and after the main events-and that's something to get excited about. The collected edition serves as a perfect bridge between the expansive lore of the novels and the visual spectacle of the films, delving deep into the intricate political machinations of the Imperium.

Readers will witness the escalating tensions between the Great Houses, the subtle manipulations of the Bene Gesserit, and the brutal oppression of the Fremen on Arrakis. This volume captures the pivotal moments that set the stage for Paul Atreides' rise and the catastrophic jihad that follows his ascension. The artwork by Simone Ragazzoni brings the desert planet and its inhabitants to life with dramatic intensity, complementing the dense narrative crafted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The cover by Raymond Swanland evokes the iconic imagery of the Dune universe, promising an immersive reading experience. As the film series approaches its culmination, this comic offers a deeper dive into the backstory that enriches the entire saga. Whether you are a longtime devotee of Herbert's work or a newcomer drawn by Villeneuve's adaptations, Dune: House Corrino Vol. 1 provides essential reading that illuminates the complex world-building and timeless themes of power, religion, and ecology that define Dune





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Dune House Corrino Brian Herbert Kevin J. Anderson BOOM! Studios Comic Book Prequel Denis Villeneuve Dune: Part Three Frank Herbert Science Fiction

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