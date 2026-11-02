BOOM! Studios Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Rangers Turn Into Dinozords

BOOM! Studios' new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic series reimagines the iconic 1990s Zords by transforming the adult Rangers into biological animal forms, a twist driven by Rita Repulsa's Trauma Dumpster villain.

The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers are undergoing a radical transformation in the latest installment of the comic book series published by BOOM! Studios . In a shocking narrative twist, the original team of adult Rangers will cease to maintain their human forms. Instead, they will be physically transformed into the biological animals that originally inspired their iconic vehicles. This bizarre change is the central focus of upcoming issues written by Marguerite Bennett and illustrated by Phillip Sevy .

The Core Details And Mechanical Transformation

Previously, fans might have expected the Zords themselves to gain sentience or life. However, a newly shared summary for issue number seven reveals that the transformation applies directly to the heroes. The narrative strongly implies that the Rangers themselves will become dinosaurs, prehistoric beasts, and dragons. This shift moves the story away from standard mechanical mecha battles toward a body horror and psychological thriller dynamic. The change is visually represented in connecting covers by Phillip Sevy , which depict each Ranger standing alongside their new animal incarnation.

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Rita Repulsa And The Trauma Dumpster Villain

The catalyst for this monstrous change is the villain Rita Repulsa and her latest creation, a monster named the Trauma Dumpster. This specific antagonist utilizes weaponized truth bombs to release humiliating realities and dark secrets. These psychological attacks trap the Power Rangers in their new beast forms. The team finds itself helpless as they are unable to revert to their human selves. This vulnerability allows the Trauma Dumpster to go on a rampage, forcing the heroes to confront their internal struggles while physically manifesting their fears.

Past Reimaginings And The Dragonzord Legacy

The original Zords debuted in 1993, instantly capturing the imagination of the nine0s generation. Footage for these towering mechs was reused from the Japanese series Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger , which limited the original show's flexibility. Over the decades, the franchise has reimagined these machines in various ways. A recent example is Power Rangers Green by Pallie Paul Allor and Gustaffo Vargas , where the shattered Dragonzord serves as the home of an older Tommy Oliver . This new BOOM! Studios series takes the concept even further by making the Rangers themselves the biological versions of their classic mounts.

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Release Dates And Future Story Arcs

The next chapter in this saga is scheduled for release on November twenty-fifth with issue number six. This issue will depict Jason worrying that he is no longer the right leader for the team. The story continues with issue number seven arriving on December thirty. Tommy proposes an idea for why the Rangers are stuck in these forms and how to switch back. The creative team aims to resolve the crisis before everything becomes a tyrannosaurus wreck.

Psychological Themes And Character Development

The series explores psychological issues by depicting the original Rangers as adults grappling with regrets and traumas. Monsters in this narrative represent these internal demons in a literal sense. The Trauma Dumpster serves as a physical manifestation of this theme. The story forces the characters to face their darkest secrets through the villain's truth bombs. This approach adds a layer of emotional depth to the action, distinguishing it from earlier iterations of the franchise.