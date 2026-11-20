Explore the complete February 2027 solicitation list from Boom Studios, featuring new series The Carvers and The O.Z., alongside Sister Marian and Hellraiser returns.

Boom Studios has officially released the complete solicitation details for its February 2027 comic book lineup, showcasing a diverse array of genres ranging from dark horror to action-packed reimaginings of classic tales. The publisher is set to launch several high-profile titles this month, including the debut of The Carvers by Breyden Boyd and Nathan Wells, the prestige format release of The O.Z. by David Pepose and Ruben Rojas, and new one-shots featuring established characters like Sister Marian and Pinhead. These releases highlight Boom Studios' continued commitment to delivering premium storytelling across its various imprints and property licenses.

The Carvers Launches Dark Family Thriller

Writer Breyden Boyd and artist Nathan Wells team up for The Carvers, a new series that explores the terrifying side of domesticity through a darkly humorous lens. The story follows Max, a teenager who has spent years in the foster system and has learned to lower his expectations for potential adoptive parents. His perspective shifts entirely when he meets the Carvers, a family that seems to exceed all his hopes for finding a loving home. However, Max soon discovers that no family is perfect, and the charming exterior of his new home hides a bloody, murderous secret that threatens to destroy his newfound stability.

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The series is marketed as a murderous thrill ride that plays on the trope that families which slay together stay together. The book will be 32 pages long and retails for $4.99 at standard newsstands. A special Glow in the Dark Variant Cover will also be available for $6.99. The main cover art is provided by Nathan Wells, while additional variant options include a standard Variant Cover by Stephen Andrade and a Glow In The Dark Variant Cover also by Nathan Wells. There is no Blank Sketch Variant Cover currently listed, though Incentive Covers are assigned to Nathan Wells and Patrick Horvath, with a FOC Reveal Variant Cover marked as TBA. The Carvers will hit shelves on February 10, 2027.

The O.Z. Reimagines Wizard of Oz as War Drama

David Pepose and Ruben Rojas present The O.Z., a groundbreaking transformation of the childhood classic into a gritty war story that blends the trauma of combat with the magical realism of L. Frank Baum's universe. The narrative focuses on Dorothy Gale, a war veteran grappling with PTSD, who is the granddaughter of the original girl who vanished from Oz decades ago. That initial departure inadvertently plunged the country into a civil war, and now Dorothy must navigate the turbulent, magical landscape of Oz to bring peace and find a way back home. The story draws heavy inspiration from films like The Hurt Locker and Mad Max: Fury Road, as well as comic series like The Old Guard and Fables.

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This edition of The O.Z. is presented in a 56-page, perfect bound prestige format for the very first time, priced at $7.99. The creative team includes Ringo Award-nominated writer David Pepose, known for Spencer & Locke and Scout's Honor, and superstar artist Ruben Rojas, who worked on Proton. The thematic core of the series explores the echoes of post-traumatic stress disorder, the impossible decisions of war, and the true cost of violence. Cover art features a Main Cover by Jenny Frison, a Variant Cover by Chris Mooneyham, and Incentive Covers by Maan House and Jenny Frison. There is no Blank Sketch Variant Cover. The title is scheduled for release on February 3, 2027.

Sister Marian Faces New Magical Threats

Sister Marian returns in a bold, irreverent new one-shot written by Tini Howard and illustrated by Joe Jaro, continuing their signature storytelling of rebellion, sexuality, and moral ambiguity. In this installment, Sister Marian is sidelined by a magical affliction, forcing her fellow warrior nuns to step up. Ravenna and Sister Joan must lead a mission back into the City of Vespers to confront a new order of nuns who wield their own brand of witchcraft. Their goal is to keep Marian and her sisters out of the city while uncovering the nature of the witches' magic and the harm it is inflicting upon their Holy Mother.

The narrative poses the hard truth that sometimes one must sin a little to truly follow their faith. This 48-page issue is priced at $7.99. The cover lineup includes a Main Cover by Joe Jaro, a Variant Cover by Evgenia Vereli, and an Incentive Cover by Chloe Brailsford. A FOC Reveal Variant Cover is listed as TBA. The story promises to deliver dynamic action and character-driven drama as the sisters navigate this new spiritual and physical battleground. The release date for this Sister Marian adventure is February 3, 2027.

Pinhead and Cenobites Expand Hellraiser Mythos

Clive Barker's Hellraiser continues to expand with a new one-shot featuring Pinhead and the Cenobite Chatterer, written by horror guru Mike Costa and illustrated by artist Jan Bazaldua. This issue represents a new direction in the Hellraiser mythos, following the torture and death of a leader and mentor figure. Sara and her friends are left to confront the Hell Priest himself to discover who is coming for them. The plot thickens as one of the group members harbors a dark secret unknown even to Pinhead, a secret that threatens to be the death of everyone involved.

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This 24-page issue is priced at $4.99 and serves as a standalone entry in the broader Hellraiser collection. The creative team for the larger collection includes writers Sarah Gailey, Mike Costa, Zac Thompson, Tini Howard, and Nero Villagallos O'Reilly, alongside artists Alessio Avallone, Paco Camallonga, Gavin Mitchell, Jenna Cha, and Francesca Ciregia. Each iconic Cenobite, including Pinhead, Chatterer, Deep Throat, and Butterball, is given new life in this twisted world. The main cover is by Martin Simpson, with Variant and Incentive Covers by Jan Bazaldua, and additional Incentive Covers by Gavin Rodrigues and Sveta Shubina. A FOC Reveal Variant Cover is listed as TBA. This issue goes on sale February 17, 2027.

Order of the Gash and Modern Hell Stories

Beyond the individual one-shots, the Hellraiser property continues to explore the consequences of the Order of the Gash, a group that may have been brought low by young Kirsty Cotton but was never truly defeated. The stories are set in a modern era of the Lament Configuration, featuring standalone narratives that delve into the twisted world of New York Times bestselling author Clive Barker. One such story follows a cold-hearted murderer who attempts to bargain his way into the power of Hell, highlighting the theme that no one truly dies in the realm of the Cenobites.

These collections and one-shots collectively demonstrate Boom Studios' robust slate for February 2027. The publisher continues to leverage its strong roster of creators to breathe new life into established IP while launching original concepts that challenge genre conventions. From the domestic horror of The Carvers to the magical warfare of The O.Z. and the spiritual combat of Sister Marian and Hellraiser, the February lineup offers readers a wide spectrum of dark, thrilling narratives. Fans can anticipate a strong month for horror, fantasy, and action genres as these titles hit the shelves throughout the month.