Author Pam Houston talks to the animals in ‘Animals Taught Me Everything’

‘Animals Taught Me Everything,’ by Pam Houston Pam Houston is one of Colorado’s most beloved writers. Her stories describing decades of life on her ranch near Creede underscore her love of the land and the people.

Now she writes about a different love—animals.

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“My animals have taught me everything,” she writes. “Loyalty, tenacity, silliness, and stamina. They’ve taught me a particular kind of humanity that I’d never have learned from a human being. ” Houston responds to all animals, including wolves and snakes.