PBS confirms Bookish season 2 premieres January 17 in the US. Mark Gatiss' historical mystery series continues its weekly run through February 21 with new episodes.

PBS has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated second season of the historical murder mystery series Bookish will premiere in the United States starting on Sunday, January 17. The new episodes will air weekly on Sunday evenings, with the season concluding on February 21. This announcement follows the show's successful debut in the UK and comes nearly a decade after Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat concluded their groundbreaking run on Sherlock. Gatiss has pivoted from adapting Arthur Conan Doyle's famous characters to creating his own compelling protagonist, Gabriel Book, for this original series inspired by Golden Age detective dramas.

The core details of the US broadcast include a weekly drop of new episodes every Sunday evening. Viewers can access the content via PBS.org, the PBS app, and PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. The series is rated TV-MA and falls under the crime, mystery, and drama genres. This structured rollout ensures a steady consumption rate for American audiences who have been eagerly awaiting the return of Gatiss' unique take on post-war detective fiction. The specific dates of January 17 through February 21 provide a clear window for fans to follow the ongoing investigations without gaps.

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Mark Gatiss serves as the creator and writer of Bookish, stepping away from the Sherlock franchise to develop an original sleuth. The series is set in London in 1946, a period marked by significant upheaval as the city attempted to rebuild after World War II. Gabriel Book, played by Gatiss himself, is an antiquarian bookseller and consulting amateur detective. He receives mysterious letter clearance from Winston Churchill, a nod to Doctor Who psychic paper, allowing him to collaborate with the police. This setup distinguishes the show from other period dramas by firmly placing it in the immediate aftermath of the war.

The investigative dynamic relies heavily on the relationship between Gabriel Book and Inspector Bliss, portrayed by Elliott Levey. Inspector Bliss is depicted as a kind-hearted and intelligent officer who often lacks the unique perspective that Book provides. Book's background as a closeted gay man during an era when homosexuality was a criminal offense informs his approach to human relationships and crime. He is aided by Jack, played by Connor Finch, who is a recent convict and new employee. This trio navigates complex social histories while solving perplexing murders across London and beyond.

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Bookish has already secured its future beyond the current US broadcast window. The series was renewed for a second season before the first season even premiered in the UK. A two-part Christmas special titled Bookish: The Crown of Destiny is scheduled to premiere in the UK next month, with no US date yet announced. Furthermore, season 3 is already in production and expected to premiere in the UK in mid-2027. This rapid renewal cycle indicates strong confidence from producers in the show's longevity and audience appeal.

The first season achieved a rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes critics' score, establishing a high standard for the second season. Season 2 expands the scope of investigations, moving beyond the cozy London streets of the first season. New episodes feature a séance, undead themes, a swanky tailor shop, and a journey to a medieval German town for the final case. The show draws comparisons to other British genre hits like Vera and Poirot. With critical success and audience support, Bookish is positioned to continue its run, potentially extending into the 1950s setting if demand persists.

In season 1, Book's investigations took him to a swanky London hotel and a big-budget movie set. Season 2 will be more expansive, journeying further away from Book's cozy London street and into the wider world. The new season includes a séance, the undead, a swanky tailor shop, shadowy figures, and a book thief. The final case in season 2 will even take Book and Jack all the way to a medieval German town. These fresh settings allow the narrative to explore different industries and locations while cleverly incorporating the period setting.

Gabriel Book is essentially Sherlock Holmes and Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc rolled into one. As long as people are murdered in London, and as long as Inspector Bliss needs Book's unique expertise to help solve the city's most perplexing crimes, the show can continue. It is set up similarly to other British genre hits. The show's characters' personal development offers an ongoing thread, especially Book's complicated history with new employee and recent convict Jack. Both season 1 and season 2 introduce three separate murder mysteries spread over six episodes.

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Still, even if the show settles in London for most of its run, the city's evolution and changing politics will provide plenty of ideas for years to come. It could certainly last well into the 1950s if it wanted to, though its current 1946 setting does help it stand out from fellow post-war detective dramas. The aftermath of World War II was a time of major upheaval and change in Britain, as Londoners tried to rebuild their city and heal from the trauma after surviving one of the deadliest conflicts in human history.

Bookish season 2 premieres Sunday, January 17 at 10 PM ET on PBS, PBS.org, the PBS app, and with PBS Masterpiece on Prime Video. The show's unique blend of historical context and classic detective tropes continues to captivate audiences. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat changed not only the Sherlock Holmes mythos but also the landscape of British detective dramas. Now, nearly 10 years after the show's finale, Gatiss has changed course, creating his own compelling sleuth rather than writing about someone else's.