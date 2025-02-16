Booker T on John Cena's Legacy and the Future of Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reflects on John Cena's remarkable career, emphasizing his unique ability to connect with audiences and achieve greatness despite not being the most technically skilled wrestler. He also discusses his role in WWE's new competition series, 'WWE LFG,' and his perspective on the potential merger between WWE and UFC.

John Cena is preparing for his final run in the world of professional wrestling , and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Cena's legacy will endure long after his last match. Booker T , speaking amidst Cena's farewell tour, lauded Cena's ability to transcend his perceived limitations and achieve greatness. He emphasized that while Cena may not have been the most technically proficient wrestler, he possessed an undeniable charisma and dedication that propelled him to the top.

'It's not out of disrespect or anything like that,' Booker T said. 'I always talk to my students, I say, 'There's no wrong way of doing it long as you do it right.' And that's John Cena.'As Cena embarks on his final chapter, Booker T expressed a desire for him to remain healthy throughout the farewell tour, leaving it to the fans to decide which opponents Cena should face. 'That's gonna be for the fans to actually decide who they want John to see,' he said. 'Hopefully he have enough gas left in the tank to actually get it done.' Booker T is also involved in WWE's new competition series, 'WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats.),' where he hopes to impart his wisdom and experience to aspiring wrestlers.He believes the show will provide an authentic glimpse into the demanding nature of professional wrestling. 'We're gonna show how tough, and how hard, and how mental professional wrestling really is. It can make you, and it can break you.' In a separate interview, Booker T also shared his thoughts on the potential merger between WWE and UFC, stating that such a collaboration would be 'good for everybody.





