Booker T: John Cena's Legacy Will Be One of Doing It Right

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T reflects on John Cena's career and legacy, praising his ability to make the most of his talents and achieve greatness. He anticipates Cena's final run in WWE with excitement and hopes for a successful farewell. Booker T also discusses his involvement in WWE's new competition series, 'WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats.),' which aims to showcase the demanding nature of professional wrestling.

He will be remembered as someone who took what he was given and turned it into an all-time career. We caught up with the WWE Hall of Famer amid Cena's last dance and asked once the jorts are hung up for good, what lasting impact the legend will have on the sport. He said that despite not being the best wrestler in the world, Cena 'took what he had and made the best out of it, and took it all the way to the top.' It's not out of disrespect or anything like that,' T added.

'I always talk to my students, I say, 'There's no wrong way of doing it long as you do it right.' And that's John Cena.' With it being the last go-around for Cena, the 59-year-old hasn't thought too much about any matches he hopes the 16-time World Champion wrestles in -- he only hopes he makes it out in one piece. 'That's gonna be for the fans to actually decide who they want John to see,' he said. 'Hopefully he have enough gas left in the tank to actually get it done.' in the company's new competition series, 'WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats.)' He tells us viewers will learn what it takes to make it in the business. 'We're gonna show how tough, and how hard, and how mental professional wrestling really is. It can make you, and it can break you.' Booker T Says WWE, UFC Merger Going To Be 'Good For Everybody





TMZ / 🏆 379. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WWE John Cena Booker T Professional Wrestling Legends And Future Greats

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Is CM Punk vs. John Cena Happening in 2025 After Punk's WWE Raw Tease?Beez is an award-winning podcast host, writer, editor, TV channel manager, and media owner with over 20 years of experience across all facets of media

Read more »

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Predictions: Cena's Return, Paul & Penta's Thrill Ride, and MoreThe highly anticipated WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner, promising an unforgettable night of action and surprises. This year's event, taking place in Indianapolis, will feature the iconic Royal Rumble matches, championship bouts, and the potential for shocking returns.

Read more »

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Cody Rhodes Retains WWE Championship Against Kevin OwensFollowing a near-30 minute bout at the WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes climbed the ladder to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship and finally vanquish Owens.

Read more »

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Jey Uso's Triumph and the Future of WWEThe 2025 Royal Rumble, broadcast on Netflix, saw Jey Uso emerge victorious in a highly competitive men's match, establishing himself as a major force in WWE. Charlotte Flair dominated the women's Rumble, signaling her continued dominance. Logan Paul's elimination of wrestling legends sparked controversy, highlighting the growing influence of crossover stars.

Read more »

WWE Raw Delivers Explosive Episode as Royal Rumble Fever Grips WWECM Punk declares war on Hulkamania, Bayley returns to Raw, and Jey Uso clashes with Gunther. Sami Zayn faces Kevin Owens' calculated support, and Seth Rollins defeats Drew McIntyre in a heated rematch.

Read more »

WWE Raw Proves WWE Superiority While Tony Khan Haunts The Chadster's DreamsJoin The Chadster as he breaks down another phenomenal episode of WWE Raw, highlighting its brilliance and contrasting it with the perceived shortcomings of AEW. The episode features intense promos, thrilling matches, and a dream sequence involving a relentless Tony Khan.

Read more »