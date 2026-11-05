Booker Direct Manager Wins Wrongful Dismissal Payout After Office Furniture Dispute

Susanne Campbell receives £4,950 from Booker Direct Limited after a Glasgow tribunal rules her dismissal lacked proper notice despite gross misconduct findings.

Susanne Campbell has secured a payout of £4,950 from her former employer, Booker Direct Limited, following a legal dispute triggered by office furniture rearrangement. The Transport Coordinator won the sum at the Glasgow Employment Tribunal on grounds of wrongful dismissal due to insufficient notice period.

Dispute Over Office Layout Triggers Investigation

The conflict began on February 5, 2025, when Ms Campbell discovered that the layout of her shared workspace at the Larbert depot in Falkirk had been altered without her consent. Although she was aware of general discussions regarding an office reconfiguration, she had not agreed to specific proposals and was unaware changes were imminent. Upon discovering the move, she became emotional and distraught, leaving work immediately without reporting her absence. She remained off duty for over two weeks before formally requesting an investigation into the furniture changes.

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Bullying Allegations Emerge During Probe

Warehouse manager Melissa Kinahan launched an inquiry into the furniture situation on February 10, 2025, interviewing six colleagues. The investigation shifted focus when allegations surfaced against Ms Campbell herself. Evidence revealed she had used abusive language toward coworkers, including calling an administration worker a 'f***ing part-timer', a 'cow', 'Little Miss Perfect', and a 'jobsworth'. She also referred to the Driver Trainer's role as a 'f***ing joke' before storming out of the office. These actions breached the company's zero tolerance policy on bullying and harassment.

Gross Misconduct Leads To Termination

A disciplinary hearing convened on June 16, 2025, resulted in Ms Campbell being dismissed for gross misconduct. While accusations regarding misappropriation of charity funds were dismissed, the tribunal upheld findings that her behavior toward staff was unacceptable. She was informed of her termination on August 5, 2025, after her internal appeal was rejected. Despite being told she would remain involved in future furniture decisions prior to the final ruling, her employment ended due to the severity of her verbal abuse against colleagues.

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Tribunal Rules Unfair Dismissal Claim Failed

Ms Campbell sued her former employers, alleging unfair and wrongful dismissal. Employment Judge Melanie Sangster determined that the dismissal was fair because the company followed reasonable internal procedures and gave her opportunities to respond to allegations. The judge noted that while the process was sound, the company failed to provide the ten weeks' notice required under her contract. Consequently, the claim for unfair dismissal was rejected, but the wrongful dismissal claim succeeded based on the contractual notice breach.

Financial Impact And Legal Precedent

Susanne Campbell served as Transport Coordinator at Booker Direct Limited since May 2015, earning an annual salary of £30,865. Her role involved managing daily transport operations, compliance, scheduling, and driver support at the large-scale food storage network. The £4,950 award reflects the financial compensation for the unfulfilled notice period rather than damages for the conduct itself. This case highlights the distinction between procedural fairness in termination and strict adherence to contractual notice obligations in UK employment law.