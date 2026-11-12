Book Stay in Wartime Air Raid Shelters and Military Bunkers

Escape to historic British air raid shelters and WWII bunkers. These unique stays range from £21 to £693, offering rustic charm and modern comfort in protected hideaways.

The UK holiday market is witnessing a surge in demand for unconventional accommodations, specifically focusing on historic military structures. Many travelers are opting to book stays in former air raid shelter s and military bunkers rather than traditional hotels. These properties, originally constructed to protect civilians and personnel from enemy attacks during the First and Second World Wars, have been repurposed for leisure tourism. From Grade II-listed transmitter blocks to underground bomb shelters, these historic hideaways are now available for short-term rentals across the country. The trend highlights a growing interest in immersive heritage experiences that offer both historical significance and unique architectural features.

Historic Wartime Air Raid Shelter Accommodation

Guests can now book a night in a genuine Second World War bomb shelter located beneath a 1930s house in Bath. This specific shelter was engineered to safeguard residents from the Luftwaffe air raids that targeted the city during the 1940s Bath Blitz. The structure remains intact today, offering visitors a chance to sleep under curved wooden ceilings and surrounded by bare brick walls. The Airbnb listing emphasizes the rustic nature of the experience, noting the cool, windowless ambiance and the presence of local wildlife such as spiders. Prices for this unique retreat start from £53 per night in November, accommodating up to two guests seeking a genuine historical stay.

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In Salisbury, another former air raid shelter offers a more comfortable alternative to its wartime origins. This property was once occupied by the famous military commander Lieutenant General Montgomery, adding a layer of historical prestige to the accommodation. The shelter now features modern amenities, including a fully equipped kitchenette, a double bed, and a sofa bed that can sleep up to four people. Travelers booking through Airbnb can expect rates starting from £123 per night in November. This option provides a blend of historical intrigue and contemporary convenience for those interested in military history.

Modernized WWII Bunker Retreats in Cornwall and Dorset

The Bunker, situated in Sennen, south-west Cornwall, presents a stark contrast between its military past and modern luxury. Previously serving as an operations bunker during the Second World War, the property now features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The design retains a distinct lack of windows, relying instead on natural light tunnels in the ceiling and extensive electrical fittings to illuminate the space. Accommodating up to six guests, the property is listed on Host Unusual with prices starting from £693 for a week’s stay. The secluded location offers sweeping views of the surrounding countryside, making it a premium choice for group travel.

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Further coastal history is available in Dorset at a former transmitter block that once served RAF Ringstead. This Grade II-listed hideaway overlooks Ringstead Bay, which is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Since being decommissioned in 1956, the structure has been converted into a holiday home capable of hosting up to four guests and two dogs. The interior includes modern conveniences such as a dishwasher and an open fire. Host Unusual lists this property starting from £733 for a weekly stay, offering a peaceful retreat with historic military roots.

Also located in Ringstead, Dorset, is the Standby Generator Bunker, a Grade II-listed property dating back to 1941. This one-of-a-kind accommodation sleeps up to six guests across three bedrooms. The interior design embraces its military heritage, featuring steely, bare-brick walls and exposed original concrete. The layout is decorated in a wartime style that preserves the industrial aesthetic of the original structure. This option provides a unique environment for those who appreciate the raw, functional architecture of mid-20th-century defense installations.

Eco-Friendly and Replica Military Hideaways

In Monmouthshire, south-east Wales, the Decoy Bunker offers a distinct eco-friendly twist on military history. Originally constructed to deceive German bombers during the Second World War, the structure is now a turf-roofed eco home with valley views. The accommodation includes a double bed, a single sofa bed, an en suite bathroom, and a kitchen. It can sleep three to four adults, with rates starting from £120 per night on Canopy and Stars. This property appeals to environmentally conscious travelers who also wish to explore hidden historical sites.

For a more rugged experience, Sergeant Taylor’s Bunker offers a stay in a replica First World War officer’s bunker. From the exterior, the site mimics 1914 conditions with sandbags lining the walls and an entrance concealed by greenery. Inside, the experience returns to basics, featuring four bunk beds, a table, chairs, and a small wood burner. The facility includes an outdoor camping toilet, and visitors are required to bring their own sleeping bags. The Dreamy Hollow Camping site charges from £21 per night for up to four guests, making it one of the most affordable ways to engage with military history in the UK.