Book Scenes Off Campus Season 2 Needs To Nail

A list of book scenes that Off Campus Season 2 has to nail, following the themes and continuity from Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus book series and its adaptation on Prime Video.

Spoiler Alert: This list contains spoilers for Elle Kennedy's Off-Campus book series. Prime Video 's adaptation of Elle Kennedy's Off Campus series is built like a hockey-themed Bridgerton, with five interconnected books and a new lead couple per season.

Season 1 made the rare move of giving viewers two romance arcs in the time most streamers limp through one. Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli) got the official slow-burn from The Deal. But somewhere along the way, the show smuggled in a sizable chunk of the third book, The Score, the one starring Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Kalyn).

Showrunner Louisa Levy has been open about the seeding being deliberate: she likes to introduce the next season's leads mid-current-season, so viewers don't lose interest in the handoff, and Allie and Dean's secret-relationship structure in the book made it easy to slip in. With so many key scenes from The Score already teased in Off Campus Season 1, we're scratching our heads as to what the writers could possibly add to pad out the couple's story.

But hey, we're being put on ice for an entire hiatus, so why not make a list of BookTok's biggest demands, so fans can theorize about where these two lovable dummies are headed? Here are the book scenes Off Campus Season 2 has to nail. The Mid-Hookup Near Miss In the book, Dean and Allie are mid-hookup in her bedroom when Hannah makes a surprise appearance.

What follows is a frantic, whispered scramble with Allie trying to act normal in a very compromised position and Dean doing his best to get them caught. It's a classic rom-com set-up and something both Abdalla and Kalyn already proved they could pull off in Season 1. (Remember the bathtub scene?





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