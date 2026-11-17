“Peculiar Stars” is a story about choosing to really live, whether you’re on a deserted island or find yourself warped into a life and career that simply don’t fit anymore.

This cover image released by Montlake shows "Peculiar Stars" by Rebecca Yarros. Colorado author Rebecca Yarros does it again. Her newest romance, “Peculiar Stars,” is one you’ll have trouble putting down.

The 653-page book looks intimidating for many romance readers, but you’ll get addicted to the fast-paced story and hooked on the near-constant cliff-hangers. The story follows Callista Moran and her relationship with not one but two Knight brothers. On the way to her engagement party, she is shipwrecked, and her life turns upside down.

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Her upcoming marriage to Darren Knight promises to be a New York high society’s fairytale wedding, chock full of rules, contracts and press that have Callista — or, as Darren calls her, Lilly — desperate to meet the expectations of a world she never expected to be in. Everything changes when the yacht Darren surprises her with forces Callista to face her fear of sailing.

And the what-ifs of the story come back to the moment she gets aboard The Darilly with Darren’s brother, Dominic, and a small crew headed to the Cook Islands. Yarros, author of the highly popular Empyrean series tells the story by jumping between the harrowing story of Callista and Dominic’s survival on an island for 18 months and the present, where their rescue kicks off the difficult reality of their lives back in New York and all that has changed since their assumed deaths.

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“Peculiar Stars” will pull you in from the first chapter as you try to put together what exactly happened on that island, who was at fault, who survived and how did they do it for so long? Fans of “Lost” will quickly love Yarros’ storytelling of this shipwreck: fast-paced action with vivid details is intertwined with the very real human moments of absolutely freaking out. Plus, this is the slow burn of every romance reader’s dreams.

From the beginning, you’re aware of the love triangle between Callista, Darren and Dominic, but you’ll be hundreds of pages into the sexual tension before their self-control finally lapses and you’re rewarded with the kind of scene Yarros is known for among “Fourth Wing” fans. That style of storytelling continues even in the mundane of hospital rooms and board meetings post-rescue, where Yarros layers on the tension among lovers, their families and friends.

The Knights own hospitals and resorts across the country, meaning the now-estranged brothers are heirs to a billion-dollar company with different visions for its future. Darren has been molded to take over from his dad, Connor, and mom, Sybil, from a young age, while Dominic went no-contact with his family and joined the military to become a medic.

Dom’s journey on the Darilly was supposed to kick off his return to Knight’s Bridge Holdings ahead of being added to the board, a move he only made to uphold his late mother’s work in rural hospitals. While this story plays on some of the expected plot points readers know from a classic love triangle, Yarros throws in a few twists that keep the plot moving as she takes you on Callista’s emotional arc.

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I found myself sacrificing sleep because I simply couldn’t find a spot to stop as Yarros’ choice to switch between the island time and the present-day fallout made this a page-turner. Callista’s journey to find herself, to choose love and to simply refuse to die was a wild ride that had me laughing, crying and swooning alongside the characters.

“Peculiar Stars” is a story about choosing to really live, whether you’re on a deserted island or find yourself with a life and career that simply don’t fit anymore.