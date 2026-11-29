In George Saunders's Vigil, a ghost visits Earth to help a dying oil tycoon, while terraforming efforts on Mars are about to bear fruit in The Rainseekers by Matthew Kressel. Emily H. Wilson's sci-fi column explores two very different short novels

In general, I am not a fan of novellas . Just as I am sinking into them, they finish.

However, while interesting people keep writing interesting-sounding works like these, I feel obliged to keep reading them, and this week I will be featuring not one, but two of these relatively slender tomes. , the ghost of a woman called Jill “Doll” Blaine comes plummeting down to Earth to oversee the final hours of an oil tycoon named K.J. Boone. Jill’s job, as she sees it, is to comfort.

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She likes to help a soul find peace with what they have done. But it turns out that Boone needs no comfort. He is quite happy with the decisions he has made, even though his life as an oil magnate, inevitably, involved so many lies and so much environmental destruction. The story takes place during the last few hours of the tycoon’s life.