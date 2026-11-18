Book Fashion Bomb Daily for Art Basel event coverage in Miami. Explore social posts, recap videos, editorial features, and custom brand partnerships.

Art, fashion, and culture converge in Miami during Art Basel—and your event deserves to be part of the conversation. Fashion Bomb Daily is available for event coverage and custom brand partnerships, bringing our editorial perspective to the launches, pop-ups, and celebrations shaping Miami Art Week.

From an intimate collection preview to a statement-making brand activation, we help bring your event beyond the guest list. Our coverage highlights the details that tell your story: the fashion, the people, the creative vision, and the moments worth sharing. Hosting an event is only the beginning. Sharing its story gives audiences who could not attend an opportunity to discover your brand and join the conversation.

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Fashion Bomb Daily offers coverage opportunities that can include social media posts, recap videos, photography, interviews, and editorial features on FashionBombDaily.com. Packages are tailored to your event, brand goals, and desired deliverables. Whether you are unveiling a collection, celebrating a collaboration, or introducing a new concept, let’s create content that gives people a reason to take a closer look. Brand activations and immersive experiencesPrivate dinners and cocktail partiesHave something else in mind?

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Share your vision, and we can discuss a package that fits.with your event date, time, location, a brief description, and the coverage you have in mind. Include your budget and any specific deliverables so we can provide a tailored proposal.