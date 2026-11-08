Booger McFarland Declares SEC Powerhouse a CFP Lock After Week 10 Win

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, a former All-American defensive lineman at LSU, says Alabama secured its place in the College Football Playoff after the Crimson

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland, a former All-American defensive lineman at LSU, says Alabama secured its place in the College Football Playoff after the Crimson Tide’s 31-13 win over his alma mater Saturday in Baton Rouge.tonight,” McFarland posted on X. The Crimson Tide entered the week No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, and the win at No. 14 LSU gave them a third victory over a team ranked in that poll.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer reacts during the second half against the LSU Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect McFarland’s verdict carries extra weight because it comes from one of LSU’s most recognizable alumni, a former Tigers defensive tackle who has said he’sand not any single coach. First-year LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s team dropped to 6-3, and Kiffin is now 0-6 against Alabama in his career, including his stints at Ole Miss and Tennessee.if it reached the playoff, but the Tigers had to beat Alabama first.

Also read The CFP’s Alabama Problem Solves Itself? Four Bold Predictions for College Football Week 10

Instead, No. 5 Alabama 31 vs. No. 14 LSU 13 went to the visitors despite LSU outgaining them 457-285 and running 28 more plays. LSU went 0 for 4 on fourth down, missed a 56-yard field goal and threw an interception to linebacker Luke Metz at the Alabama 24. Alabama scored touchdowns on all three of its red zone trips, while LSU reached the end zone once in four.

The committee already favored Alabama before kickoff, slotting the Tide as its highest-ranked two-loss team ahead of 7-1 Kentucky, which Alabama beat 45-17 in Week 2. Both Alabama losses came against ranked teams, No. 2 Georgia and No. 13 Tennessee, though that placement drewAlabama trailed 13-10 late in the third quarter after Dilin Jones capped a 90-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.

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Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell had visited the medical tent with an ankle injury early in the second half, but he returned with his ankle taped and led the Tide to the game’s final 21 points. On the first play after Jones’ score, Russell hit Rico Scott for 57 yards, and four plays later he found tight end Josh Ford for a 7-yard touchdown.

The Duncanville, Texas, product added a 25-yard scoring throw to Cederian Morgan and a 4-yard touchdown to Kaleb Edwards, finishing 17 of 24 for 206 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover.

“Guy’s tough, and you know, it doesn’t surprise me because I’ve seen it before with him,” DeBoer said. Alabama closes the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 14, then faces Chattanooga on Nov. 21 and Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28 in TuscaloosaThe committee releases updated rankings every Tuesday until the 12-team field is set on Dec. 6.

Seeds 5 through 8 host first-round games on campus, so Alabama’s current position would put a home playoff game in Tuscaloosa. MATT DE LIMA Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport.

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