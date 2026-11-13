Boodles’ New London Town House Feels Like a Luxury Retreat

British jeweler Boodles' new town house flagship at 23 Old Bond Street is filled with soft pinks, sparkling jewels and bespoke British art and craft.

Old Bond Street, which swapped a smaller store on New Bond Street for the new seven-floor space which spans 13,170 square feet. It has an internal garden that will be refreshed every season, space on the top floor for a jewelry workshop and a photography studio, and ample room to entertain those precious EICs, or extremely important customers.

, co-managing director alongside his cousin Jody Wainwright, said the move to Old Bond was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the family was eager “to make the most of this incredible building. ” In an interview, Amos said the team did their due diligence before deciding on the town house interiors. They toured the famous jewelers of Place Vendôme, and set out to create a space that fused culture with storytelling.

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“I suppose we’re not the first people in the world to talk about it, but authentic storytelling has become absolutely critical to our high jewelry collections, and our regular collections as well,” said Amos. The Boodles team worked with GPstudio to create a homey atmosphere filled with a palette of soft pink, the brand’s signature color, and British art and craft.

Floors, walls and fixtures are made from Dorset-mined Portland stone, sustainably sourced oak and decorative plasterwork by Sheffield, England-based Hodkin & Jones. The colorful, hand-painted ceilings are by the Norfolk artist Claire Coles, while bespoke leatherwork is from the London textile artisan Aiveen Daly. Bestselling collections, such as Raindance, glitter alongside the high jewelry pieces under glass cases, and there’s also a wet bar on all the shop and showroom floors serving up coffee, tea — and harder stuff.

Upstairs, there’s a large dining room for events and entertaining. Boodles has hosted more than 300 events worldwide over the past year, and the brand sees hospitality as part of its culture. The events space overlooks Old Bond Street on one side, and faces an enclosed, outdoor garden filled with trees and greenery. A corner of the ground floor is called the Argyle Lounge.

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It’s a nod to Boodles’ ownership of the eponymous brand of pink diamonds from the now-shut Australian mine. Another room is dedicated to horse racing, a passion that spans six generations of Boodles owners, with Grand National trophies on display. Downstairs, there’s a display of memorabilia and jewelry from the Boodles archives, including archive images of Patek-Philippe, a long-standing partner and the only watch brand that Boodles sells.

There are multiple layers of history on show in the Grade II-listed, early 18th-century building, including the original brick fireplaces and the raw steel staircase that winds upward through the building, which McCartney installed when her brand moved into the building in 2018. Boodles’ attention to the interiors, and to storytelling, paid off earlier this week with the brand winning Best Luxury Experience of the Year at the Walpole British Luxury Awards 2026, which took place earlier this week at The Dorchester hotel.

The upbeat Amos said the town house opening comes at a moment of great momentum for the brand, which has 10 stores in the U.K. and one in Dublin. Like other fine jewelers right now, Boodles’ sales are surging due to a number of factors, including the high price of gold and customers’ view of jewelry as a savvy investment and a potential heirloom. In the year ended February 2026, turnover was 147 million pounds.

International sales represented around 20 percent of turnover, and rose 3 percent compared with the previous year. Amos said 2025 and 2026 were record years for the brand, with sales of high-end jewelry, and British customers, leading the way.

“Our feeling is that people who are deciding to buy pieces between 3,000 pounds and 5,000 pounds might just put those purchases on hold until next year — because that is a large amount of money. But we are seeing that sales between 75,000 pounds and 200,000 pounds are surprisingly buoyant,” he said.

Those top-end buyers are mainly business people, or those who’ve just sold their companies, “and they have time on their hands, and money in their pocket,” said Amos. Around half of the sales are women buying for themselves, he added.

Amos and Wainwright also want to take the family brand into new markets, and they’re starting with the Middle East and the U.S. Boodles plans to launch at the Place Vendôme Mall in Doha, Qatar, early next year, partnering with Ali Bin Ali Luxury, Qatar’s oldest retail and distribution group for international watch and jewelry brands in the Middle East. The brand’s U.S. plan is even more ambitious.

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Amos said Boodles is seeing a lot of Americans “coming to London and spending money,” and the brand is reciprocating. Earlier this year, the Boodles team hosted events with its sales managers in Dallas and Houston, while next year the teams will visit Miami, Palm Beach, Dallas, Austin, Chicago and New York. The road shows, Amos said, “allow us to get to know our clients in a relaxed environment.

We have quite a lot of very good high-end customers there already, and we want to meet new ones, too. ” He’s hoping that in two or three years’ time, Boodles will open a stand-alone store in Dallas.

“I think everyone always assumes the first place to go in the U.S. should be New York. It’s an amazing city, but it’s big, noisy — and saturated. I think it’s hard to stand out there. to another U.S. city, where our cultural norms can integrate with theirs more easy. And the people we’ve met so far in Texas have been very supportive,” he said.

Boodles has also been working hard on its supply chain, and is one of the few jewelers in the U.K. and worldwide, to use single-mine origin gold, which is fully traceable back to the mine. Boodles also works with mined diamonds, eschewing lab-grown.

“We believe in the real thing and, at the end of the day, natural diamonds are rare. I understand why price-sensitive young people might choose to go down the lab-grown route for an engagement ring. The trouble is that while you may be saving on price, the moment you walk out the shop the jewelry loses all its residual value. It’s worth noting because there’s no rarity.

You can just make another diamond tomorrow,” said Amos, who’s determined to keep standards high, and centuries of tradition and craft alive.

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