Bonobo Announces New Album 'Expansions' and Fall Tour

Bonobo (Simon Green) unveils his new album 'Expansions' due Nov. 1, along with the lead single 'Me and You' and a North American tour starting Nov. 5 in Austin.

British electronic music ian Bonobo , the stage name of Simon Green, has announced a new album titled ' Expansions ,' set for release on Nov. 1 via Ninja Tune.

The news arrives alongside the release of the expansive, club-inspired lead single 'Me and You,' which debuted during Green's recent DJ appearances at surprise pop-up events in London and Paris. The track is accompanied by a crater-themed music video that mirrors the album's cosmic aesthetic.

'Expansions' marks Bonobo's first full-length project since 2022's 'Fragments' and features a diverse array of collaborators, including British singer Joy Crookes, Nilüfer Yanya, Ichiko Aoba, Nicole Miglis of Hundred Waters, and Aanya Martin. The album's lyrics appear in English, Urdu, and Japanese, reflecting Green's commitment to global sonic exploration. He also incorporates historic Iranian samples and guzheng recordings into his production, blending organic instrumentation with electronic textures.

The album promises to be a genre-defying journey, drawing from club culture, ambient soundscapes, and world music influences. In a press release, Green hinted at a sense of finality around the project.

'It's probably the last go-around the track in this format,' he said. 'I don't know what that will look like just yet, but it's really about me redefining how to be a musician from here. ' This statement has sparked speculation about a potential shift in Green's artistic direction, though he remains noncommittal about future plans. The album will be supported by an all-new Bonobo live show, launching across North America this fall.

The production has been designed in collaboration with Pierre Claude, whose visual work has helped shape live performances for the likes of Air, Gesaffelstein, Phoenix, and Caroline Polachek. The tour is scheduled to kick off on Nov. 5 at Emo's in Austin, Texas, before heading to venues in major cities including Los Angeles, Toronto, and Chicago.

A fan pre-sale begins June 11 at 10 a.m. local time, while a general sale is set to open the following day at 10 a.m. local time. Further ticketing information can be found on Bonobo's official website. This announcement comes on the heels of a successful period for Green, who has seen his previous albums 'Fragments' and 'Migration' reach high positions on the UK charts (both peaking at No. 5) while landing both BRIT and Grammy award nominations.

He has collaborated with the likes of Damon Albarn and Erykah Badu, and four years ago, played a five-night run at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall. The forthcoming tour is expected to be one of his most elaborate yet, with immersive visuals and a setlist that will draw from his extensive catalog. Fans are eagerly anticipating the new material, which promises to push Bonobo's signature sound into uncharted territory.

With 'Expansions,' Green continues to evolve as an artist, blending introspection with dancefloor energy. The album's lead single 'Me and You' is already generating buzz for its infectious rhythm and lush production. As Bonobo prepares to hit the road, the electronic music community is watching closely to see what the next chapter holds for this influential producer





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