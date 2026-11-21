U2 frontman Bono shares a hilarious backstage story where Van Morrison abandoned him mid-performance at the 1999 Nice Jazz Festival during a rendition of Gloria. Discover the full anecdote from their new interviews.

Bono has disclosed a memorable incident from his career where Van Morrison abruptly left the stage during a joint performance at the Nice Jazz Festival in 1999. The U2 frontman shared this story while participating in interviews for the online music chat show Track Star, hosted by Jack Coyne.

The anecdote highlights the playful dynamic between the two Irish music legends. Bono described Van Morrison as possessing both the voice of an angel and some devilish mischief, setting the stage for an unexpected turn of events that left the Belfast singer and U2 star on different paths.

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Bono recounted the events leading up to the stage exit. He had taken his family to watch Van Morrison perform at the Nice Jazz Festival in 1999. During the set, Van Morrison approached Bono and invited him to join him on stage for a rendition of the rock classic Gloria. The invitation felt like a significant honor to Bono, who compared it to a father giving his son permission to take the family car for the first time.

As the audience in France began shouting the chorus, spelling out G-L-O-R-I-A, Bono prepared for the high-energy performance. He was fully engaged in delivering the song to the enthusiastic crowd. However, when he turned around to engage with Van Morrison, he discovered that the other musician had vanished from the stage entirely.

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According to Bono, Van Morrison had simply left the stage, gotten into his car, and departed. The U2 singer was left to finish the performance alone. He managed to keep the crowd entertained, explaining that Van Morrison had essentially left him there to bring his own audience home. This incident showcases the quirky personality of Van Morrison and the spontaneous nature of their musical collaboration.

Beyond this specific story, the interviews with Jack Coyne covered a broader range of topics regarding U2. The band members, including The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr, provided individual street interviews. They also participated in the Track Star podcast, reflecting on their early days at Mount Temple Comprehensive School in Dublin and the musical influences that shaped their fifty-year career.

The Edge on Rory Gallagher and Musical Roots

The Edge shared insights into his own musical origins, revealing that seeing Rory Gallagher perform at his first-ever concert was a pivotal moment in his life. This experience convinced him to pursue music seriously. At the time, he was still considering whether to take music as a career path, but Gallagher's performance made it seem achievable with just a guitar, bass, and drums.

International Tours Inspiring Irish Influences

The band also discussed how leaving Ireland to tour internationally sparked a renewed interest in their Irish musical roots. This shift in perspective influenced their second album, which became more Irish-centric. The Edge noted that it was almost necessary to leave the country to appreciate what they had growing up.

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While recording their debut album Boy, the group pictured themselves in London and New York. However, returning home after touring Europe and the United States gave them a fresh appreciation for Irish music. This led to the inclusion of elements like the Uilleann pipes and Vinnie Kilduff on the song Tomorrow for their second record.

U2 Promoting New Album and World Tour

These interviews coincide with the promotion of U2's first studio album in nine years, Carnaval de Luz. The album topped the charts in Ireland and the UK this weekend. Last month, the band announced their first world tour since the pandemic, titled Carnaval de Luz Presents: The Greatest Show on Earth.

This tour marks the return of drummer Larry Mullen Jr. He had missed the band's 2023-24 Las Vegas Sphere residency due to a neck injury. The band has announced dates for Central and South America and Europe for 2027.

Upcoming Dates and Irish Finale

While schedules for Ireland and North America have not been revealed, the band has reassured fans that they will finish the tour in their home country. The Edge stated that while they are still finalizing the details for the next leg, they cannot wait to wrap up the journey in Ireland for the final party.