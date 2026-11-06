Bonnie Wright Shares Health Update on Son Aster After Six Hospital Visits

Actress Bonnie Wright reveals newborn son Aster has required six hospital visits in his first five weeks due to a known medical condition, thanking supporters for their help.

Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright has publicly shared a vulnerable update regarding the health of her newborn son, Aster Wright Lococo, revealing that the five-week-old infant has been hospitalized six times since his birth. The 35-year-old star took to Instagram on Friday to explain that the frequent medical trips were necessary for treatment of a specific condition that the couple was aware of before the baby arrived.

Wright Details Aster Medical History

Bonnie Wright, who portrays the character Ginny Weasley in the beloved film franchise, announced the news alongside a photograph of her cradling the infant. She wrote that little Aster has been receiving treatment for a condition the couple knew he would be born with, emphasizing that despite the medical challenges, he remains a strong and calm baby.

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The actress expressed deep gratitude for the support system that has surrounded her family during this intense period. She highlighted how her community has stepped in to help with practical tasks, such as taking her three-year-old son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, to preschool, preparing meals for the household, and regularly checking in on her well-being as a new mother.

Family Origins And Birth Details

The announcement comes nearly three weeks after Wright first revealed the arrival of her second child. She had initially shared the news in late September, stating that Aster Sky Wright Lococo was born at home on September 28. The unusual name was chosen by Wright and her husband, 42-year-old Andrew Lococo, as it is inspired by a star-shaped flower.

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Wright's earlier posts showcased the bond between the siblings, with photos showing her eldest son, Elio, leaning into the newborn's pushchair. She credited their two birth helpers for guiding the family through the birth process and thanked the universe for filling their home with love. The naming convention continues the couple's preference for names drawn from the natural world, following the precedent set by Elio Ocean Wright Lococo.

Parenting Philosophy And Support

Wright has previously discussed how becoming a mother has shifted her perspective on family life and her own screen legacy. In interviews last year, she noted that the example of Molly and Arthur Weasley from Harry Potter inspired her to parent with more unconditional love and a make-do-and-mend approach to daily challenges.

She recently reflected on the dual nature of raising young children, describing parenting as both beautiful and brutal. While she initially envisioned peaceful moments collecting leaves with Elio, she admitted that the reality often involves the difficult work of simply getting a toddler dressed, balancing the magic of family with the demands of daily care.