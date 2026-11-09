Bonnie Wright's Son Aster Hospitalized Six Times in First Five Weeks of Life

Actress Bonnie Wright reveals newborn son Aster was hospitalized six times since birth on September 28 due to a known congenital condition.

Actress Bonnie Wright shared that her newborn son, Aster Sky Wright Lococo, has required hospitalization six times since his arrival just five weeks ago.

The British star, widely recognized for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, disclosed the frequent medical visits on her social media channels to address a congenital condition the family anticipated before birth.

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Medical Updates On Newborn Aster

Wright provided specific details regarding the health status of her youngest child on Instagram, noting that the infant has been receiving ongoing treatment for the known medical issue.

She described the five-week-old as a strong and chill baby despite the frequent trips to the hospital, emphasizing his resilience during the early stages of life.

The actress did not disclose the specific name of the medical condition, choosing to keep the precise clinical details private while thanking her community for their support.

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Family Support Network Activated

Wright credited her supportive family and friends for their essential assistance in managing the household while her son recovers in the hospital.

She specifically highlighted the help provided in caring for Aster and his older brother, three-year-old Elio Lococo, ensuring the older child receives adequate attention during this challenging period.

The star used her platform to advocate for communal care, quoting her own previous message that the village is possible and urging others to text or call their close pals for help.

Elio has been reported to be showering his new sibling with love, a detail Wright shared in her initial announcement which accompanied photos of the newborn and his family.

Birth Details And Name Origins

Andrew Lococo and Bonnie Wright welcomed their second child on September 28, announcing the birth of Aster Sky Wright Lococo with a series of intimate photographs.

The couple revealed that the baby was born at home, a decision that likely contributed to the family's close-knit support system being immediately activated for care.

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Wright explained that the name Aster was chosen to reflect the star-shaped flower, symbolizing the child as their little star and second earthling joining the family in autumn.

The announcement post expressed gratitude to the universe for their loving bundle of boys and featured sweet images of Wright snuggling with Elio on the couch.

Wrights Career And Advocacy Work

Bonnie Wright began her professional acting career in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, portraying Ginny Weasley for a decade.

She concluded her portrayal of the character in 2011 with the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, marking the end of her time in the blockbuster series.

Following her tenure in the Harry Potter films, the actress expanded her portfolio by appearing in independent films and establishing her own production company, BonBonLumiere, in 2012.

More recently, Wright has shifted significant focus toward environmental advocacy, founding a family-focused platform called Earthling to help children connect with the natural world.

The actress continues to balance her public persona with private family matters, sharing updates only when she feels comfortable while maintaining a strong presence in environmental activism.