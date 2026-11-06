Bonnie Wright's Newborn Son Aster Hospitalized Six Times Since Birth

Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright reveals that son Aster, born September 28, has required six hospital visits for a known condition, thanking her support system.

Bonnie Wright, the actress famous for her role as Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, has shared that her newborn son Aster has been hospitalized six times in his first five weeks of life. The 35-year-old star disclosed this information on Instagram on a Friday, detailing the ongoing medical needs of her second child with husband Andrew Lococo.

Newborn Aster Requires Frequent Medical Care

Aster Sky Wright Lococo was born at home on September 28, making him five weeks old as of Wright's recent social media update. The actress explained that the infant is receiving treatment for a specific condition that she and her 42-year-old husband, Andrew Lococo, were aware of prior to his birth. Despite the frequent medical interventions, Wright described Aster as a strong and calm baby, noting his resilience during these early weeks.

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Community Support and Gratitude for Help

Wright took to social media to express her deep appreciation for the support network surrounding her family, referring to it as a village. She highlighted the practical assistance provided by family and friends, which included helping with their three-year-old son, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo, taking him to preschool. The support system also extended to cooking meals for the parents and checking in on their well-being during this intensive period of newborn care.

Family Announcements and Naming Origins

The mother of two initially announced the arrival of her second son last month, sharing photos that showed Aster sleeping in a striped babygrow and resting against her chest. She revealed that the baby's first name, Aster, was inspired by the star-shaped flower. This continues the couple's preference for nature-inspired names, following the naming of their eldest child, Elio Ocean Wright Lococo.

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Wright shared these initial updates almost three weeks after the birth, giving fans a first glimpse of the newborn. She expressed gratitude for the love the baby has received from his big brother, Elio, who was seen leaning into the newborn's pushchair in the shared photographs. The announcement also credited two birth helpers for guiding the family through the delivery process.

Parenting Philosophy and Family Values

In previous interviews, Wright has spoken openly about how motherhood has influenced her perspective, including her views on parenting styles. She previously noted that the example set by the Weasley family in Harry Potter, particularly parents Molly and Arthur, inspired her to parent with unconditional love. She acknowledged that while parenting is beautiful, it is also brutal, contrasting idealized visions of family life with the daily realities of caring for young children.