Bonnie Tyler Remains in Critical Condition After Cardiac Arrest Following Emergency Surgery

Singer Bonnie Tyler, 75, is out of a medically induced coma but still seriously ill in intensive care in Portugal after suffering a cardiac arrest post-emergency bowel surgery. Her family urges privacy amid media speculation.

Bonnie Tyler , the renowned Welsh singer, has emerged from a medically induced coma following a cardiac arrest that occurred after emergency surgery in Portugal. The 75-year-old star, famous for hits like Total Eclipse of the Heart, remains in intensive care at a hospital in Faro, with her team confirming that while her condition is improving, the recovery is slow and she is still seriously ill.

Doctors are optimistic about a full recovery, but the situation remains critical. The update comes as her family addressed media speculation, distancing themselves from a man named Liberto Mealha, who has been speaking publicly about her condition, and urging privacy as fans worldwide express concern. The chain of events began around the end of April when Tyler, who owns a property on Portugal's Algarve coast, started feeling unwell.

After being bedridden for two days at her home, her husband, Robert Sullivan, took her to a private hospital. She was subsequently diagnosed with a severe intestinal issue, requiring emergency surgery for a perforated intestine and a ruptured appendix-a life-threatening condition where a burst appendix spills bacteria and fecal matter into the abdominal cavity, causing rapid infection. The initial operation was reported as successful, and she was stable in an intermediate care unit.

However, her health worsened, leading to a transfer to intensive care. It was during an attempt to bring her out of a precautionary coma that she suffered the cardiac arrest, a sudden stoppage of the heart that halts blood flow and oxygen to the body, necessitating immediate resuscitation. Her representatives have yet to confirm reports of resuscitation. Throughout this crisis, her husband has been a constant presence at her bedside, only leaving to sleep at home.

Friend Liberto Mealha, whose daughter is Tyler's goddaughter, had earlier shared that while doctors remained positive, the situation was grave. His public comments, along with other rumors, prompted the family to issue a plea for the media to cease speculation, describing it as lurid and untrue, and asking for decency during this difficult time.

Tyler, a veteran of the Eurovision Song Contest where she represented the UK in 2013, has a long history of professional activity, and it is noted she had maintained some work despite weeks of persistent pain before hospitalization. The public and her many fans continue to hope for her swift and complete recovery as she navigates this precarious postoperative journey





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Bonnie Tyler Cardiac Arrest Induced Coma Intensive Care Emergency Surgery

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