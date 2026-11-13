Bonnie Tyler Posthumous Christmas Single Love Light and Peace Released

Bonnie Tyler's final Christmas song Love Light and Peace is out, featuring a heartfelt message from the late Welsh singer released by her husband Robert Sullivan.

The final musical gift from Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler has arrived for her devoted fanbase, offering a poignant farewell as the holiday season begins. Her posthumous Christmas single, titled Love Light and Peace, was officially released on Friday, allowing listeners to hear her distinctive voice one last time. This new track serves as a direct message from the late artist, wishing her audience love, light, and peace during the festive period.

Final Recording Details and Creative Team

The song Love Light and Peace was written by Chrissie Hammond and Terry Britten, who was inducted into the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame. Terry Britten, who previously played guitar on her 1977 debut album The World Starts Tonight, also produced the track alongside David Mackay. Bonnie Tyler recorded these final vocals last winter, long before her passing in July, ensuring the song was ready for release when her estate decided to share it with the world.

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The lyrics of the single convey a warm and comforting sentiment for the upcoming holidays. In the recording, the performer sings: I wish you love, light and peace on this Christmas day, the brightest star to guide your way. The track concludes with an unscripted sign-off from the hitmaker, in which she simply says: To all, goodnight. This personal touch adds an intimate layer to the final public performance of her artistry, bridging the gap between her live presence and her recorded legacy.

Robert Sullivan Honors His Late Wife Gaynor Sullivan

Robert Sullivan, Bonnie Tyler's husband and the man who worked with David Mackay to release the song, shared deep reflections on his wife's relentless work ethic and enduring passion for music. He described the past year as heartbreaking, stating that he misses her every single day. Robert emphasized that Gaynor never stopped working, citing her deep love for singing and her fans as the driving force behind her constant activity.

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According to Robert, the only time Bonnie Tyler ever took a break from her professional obligations was during the COVID pandemic. Even then, she remained engaged by conducting interviews via Zoom. He noted that between her live shows, she would visit David Mackay's studio to work on new songs. Robert expressed immense pride in everything she left behind, confirming that she would have wanted people to hear these final recordings as a lasting gift to her admirers.

Bonnie Tyler Health Crisis and Final Departure

Bonnie Tyler, whose real name was Gaynor Sullivan, passed away in July at the age of 75 months following a serious health battle. Her death was announced in a statement by her heartbroken family and team on her website on July 9. The statement confirmed that she unexpectedly passed away last night in a hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness she was being treated for. She lived in Portugal with her husband Robert Sullivan, where she spent her final days.

Her medical crisis began in May when she was admitted to the hospital due to complications from a burst appendix and a perforated intestine. These conditions required urgent surgery, leading doctors to place her in an induced coma to aid her recovery. A spokesman for the singer had requested privacy during that difficult time, asking the public to support her through the treatment. She ultimately passed away in the hospital in Portugal, with her funeral taking place on August 17th in her hometown in Wales.

Legacy, Hits and Canceled European Tour Plans

The Welsh singer was globally best known for her iconic hits Total Eclipse Of The Heart and Holding Out For A Hero. Her final public performance took place in March at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London. She had a busy schedule lined up for the remainder of the year, including performances at the Sunshine Festival in Worcester, various European dates, and a highly anticipated concert at Cardiff's Utilita Arena on December 17.

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Bonnie Tyler had also planned a new European tour which was due to start later this year. The release of Love Light and Peace now stands as a significant milestone in her discography, following her 1977 debut album The World Starts Tonight. As fans listen to her final message, the song serves as a testament to her enduring spirit and her commitment to her audience until the very end of her life.